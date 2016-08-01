(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian
insurer Societa
Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's (Re) and core Spanish subsidiary
Reale Seguros
Generales' (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Ratings at 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of Reale Mutua are capped by the Italian sovereign
(BBB+/Stable),
given the group's concentrated exposure to Italian sovereign
debt (around 2x
shareholders' funds) and the concentration of its business on
the domestic
market. The ratings also reflect Reale Mutua's strong capital
position, lack of
financial leverage, and solid underwriting performance as well
as prudent
reserving practices.
The ratings of Reale Mutua are affected by the group's exposure
to asset risk
through its holding of Italian sovereign debt. Reale Mutua holds
these assets to
match local liabilities and to achieve satisfactory yields to
meet investment
guarantees and minimise the risk of policyholder lapses. The
credit risk
associated with Italian debt holdings is therefore key to Reale
Mutua's ratings.
Fitch views Reale Mutua as strongly capitalised, with a
regulatory Solvency I
ratio of 250% at end-2015. Its group regulatory Solvency II
ratio, calculated
using the standard formula, was 265% at end-2015 and underpins
the insurer's
high level of capitalisation. However, given the large exposure
to Italian
sovereign debt, Reale Mutua could face a significant increase in
capital charges
if European authorities remove the zero risk-weighting for
European sovereigns.
The group reported healthy, albeit declining, underwriting
profitability in
2015, with a non-life combined ratio of 96% (91% in 2014),
driven mainly by soft
motor rates in Italy and higher large claims experience. Pre-tax
profit was at
EUR215m (EUR250m in 2014). Fitch expects Reale Mutua to
maintain profitable
underwriting performance, despite a competitive environment.
Reale Seguros continued to be a contributor to Reale Mutua's
results in 2015.
Fitch takes a positive view of Reale Mutua's diversification
into Spain, which
is a key market for the insurer. Fitch views Reale Seguros as a
"core" entity
of Reale Mutua under its insurance group rating methodology and
the company's
rating is based on the credit profile of the Reale Mutua group
as a whole.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Italy could lead to an upgrade of Reale Mutua,
provided that net
profitability and strong capital ratios are maintained.
A downgrade of Italy could lead to a downgrade of Reale Mutua.
The ratings could
also be downgraded if the group's combined ratio deteriorates to
above 105% or
if capitalisation declines significantly.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009798
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.