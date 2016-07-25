(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Simon
Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) and the obligations of its
subsidiaries
(detailed at the end of this release), including the Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SPG's 'A' IDR reflects the company's high-quality retail real
estate portfolio,
cycle-tested management team, its market-leading access to
capital, and its
significant scale which influences efficiencies and the
aforementioned access to
capital. Other strengths include its financial flexibility that
stems from a low
dividend payout ratio and a sizable unencumbered pool. Partially
offsetting
these strengths is leverage that is low on an absolute basis but
high relative
to the rating sensitivities for the 'A' rating. Moreover, SPG is
unspecific
about its financial policies and credit rating targets and has
demonstrated a
willingness to flex the balance sheet for external growth
opportunities.
LEVERAGE STABILIZING AT CURRENT LEVELS
Fitch expects leverage will be in the 5x-5.5x range over the
next 12-to-24
months but closer to 5.5x for 2016, following the stabilization
of development
and re-development projects. Leverage sustaining between
4.5x-5.5x is
appropriate for the 'A' rating and thus Fitch's projections are
towards the
high-end of the range. These levels are largely unchanged from
where SPG has
operated recently with leverage at 5.4x and 5.5x for the
trailing 12 months
(TTM) and quarter ended March 31, 2016, compared to 5.4x and
5.2x for full years
2015 and 2014.
Fitch defines leverage as debt less readily available cash to
recurring
operating EBITDA including cash distributions from
unconsolidated entities,
which includes dividends from its investment in Klepierre
shares. Leverage when
including 50% of preferred stock and preferred units was 5.5x,
5.4x and 5.2x for
the quarter ended March 31, 2016 and the years 2015 and 2014,
respectively.
Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will sustain in the
mid-to-high 4x
range over the next 12-to-24 months as compared to 4.1x for the
TTM ended March
31, 2016. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA
including cash distributions from unconsolidated entities less
recurring capital
expenditures and straight-line rent adjustments divided by total
interest
incurred and preferred stock dividends.
STRONG ASSET QUALITY DRIVING OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Fitch considers SPG's portfolio to be prime with notable trophy
assets, which
has supported operating performance despite tenant headwinds and
should be more
financeable on a relative basis. The portfolio has scale and
diversity with
interests in properties in North America, Asia and Europe,
ranging from Premium
Outlets to luxury malls. Fitch views SPG's 1Q16 $613 sales per
square foot and
outperformance relative to other mall REITs (as measured by
SSNOI growth) as
further indications of the portfolio's quality. Simon has
consistently
outperformed its U.S. mall REIT peers, with comparable NOI
growth exceeding
peers by an average of 240 basis points (bps) from 2005-2015 and
occupancy
outperforming peers by 100 bps from 2005-2015.
SPG has sought to address secular tenant pressures by reducing
exposure to
smaller and/or weaker assets through the Washington Prime Group
spin-off and
reinvesting in its portfolio through expansion and redevelopment
projects. Fitch
notes nonetheless that persistent tenant headwinds could affect
the productivity
and financeability of SPG's portfolio.
MARKET-LEADING ACCESS TO CAPITAL
Fitch views SPG as having sector-leading and durable access to
capital, and its
relative and absolute access to debt capital are primary factors
behind the 'A'
rating. Substantiating this view are the diversity of SPG's
capital sources. SPG
has demonstrated access to debt capital in multiple currencies
(USD and EUR),
across a wide range of tenors (commercial paper through 30-year
notes) and at
all points in the cycle. SPG re-opened the REIT unsecured debt
market in 2009
when it issued $650 million of 10-year notes at 10.4%.
SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY RELATIVE TO OBLIGATIONS
SPG has appropriate financial flexibility considering the size
of its
obligations. SPG's primary sources of liquidity are its
unrestricted cash and
availability under the two revolving credit facilities totalling
$7.5 billion
and the contingent liquidity in the unencumbered asset pool.
Liquidity coverage is consistent with the sector at 1.2x for the
period April 1,
2016 through Dec. 31, 2017 pro forma for the EUR-denominated
notes issued in May
2016, the exercised accordion option on the revolving line of
credit and the
acquisition and financing of The Shops at Crystals. Liquidity
sources include
unrestricted cash, availability under revolving credit
facilities and projected
retained cash flows from operating activities. Liquidity uses
include pro rata
debt maturities, projected recurring capital expenditures and
development
expenditures. If 80% of secured debt maturities through 2017 are
refinanced,
liquidity coverage would improve to 1.9x.
Liquidity is enhanced by Simon's consistently low adjusted funds
from operations
(AFFO) payout ratio, which was 64.5% in 1Q16 and 66.7% in 2015,
compared with
64% in 2014 and 59.2% in 2013. Fitch estimates that the company
generates
greater than $1 billion of internally generated liquidity per
year, which can be
deployed for future investments, development and/or debt
repayment. Unencumbered
assets (based on a stressed 7% capitalization rate) cover net
unsecured debt by
2.7x, which is appropriate for the rating.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that SPG's operating
fundamentals will
remain favorable over the next 12-to-24 months and that the
issuer will maintain
leverage consistent with the 'A' rating. Beyond the rating
horizon, Fitch
considers the mall's long-term competitive position as a key
determinant of
SPG's operating fundamentals, the financeability of its assets
and its overall
access to capital.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Operating fundamentals remain accommodative but decelerate
modestly from
mid-single-digit SSNOI growth to reflect retailer headwinds;
--SPG continues to match redevelopment and expansion capex to
retained cash flow
from operations after dividends;
--SPG maintains market-leading access to capital, refinancing
all secured and
unsecured debt with like amounts but does not issue equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on SPG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x (TTM
leverage was 5.4x
at March 31, 2016)
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (TTM
coverage was 4.1x at March 31, 2016).
The following factors may have a negative impact on SPG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Should SPG demonstrate or speak to more flexible financial
policies that
result in a deterioration in the company's market-leading access
to capital on
an absolute or relative basis;
--A leveraging transaction that materially weakens the company's
credit profile
and/or aggressive utilization of the company's common stock
repurchase program,
resulting in Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above
5.5x;
--Should the competitive position of malls generally or SPG's
portfolio
specifically deteriorate due to factors such as retailer
headwinds or changing
distribution channels, resulting in weaker operating
fundamentals and
financeability of SPG's portfolio;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
3x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Simon Property Group, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB+'.
Simon Property Group, L.P.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facilities at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--CP notes at 'F1'.
Simon CP 2
--CP notes at 'F1'.
Simon International Finance, S.C.A.
--Unsecured guaranteed notes at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the 'A' rating on term loans as
a class of
obligations for Simon Property Group, L.P., as the obligation
($240 million
senior unsecured term loan) was repaid early.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations.
--Fitch has included cash distributions from unconsolidated
entities in
recurring operating EBITDA.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $250 million of cash for working capital
purposes which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt;
--Fitch has included 50% of preferred equity and preferred units
(included in
noncontrolling interests) as debt.
