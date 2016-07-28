(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
non-life insurer
Westfaelische Provinzial Versicherung AG's (WPV) and life
insurer Provinzial
NordWest Lebensversicherung AG's (PNWL) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings
at 'AA-'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's view of WPV and PNWL as core
entities of the German
Provinzial NordWest (PNW) insurance group, which we consider an
integral part of
the German savings bank group Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe
(Sparkassen) (SFG: Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) A+/Stable). WPV and PNWL's ratings benefit
from their
ultimate ownership by SFG. We align their implied IDRs with
SFG's IDR.
PNW is fully owned by SFG and public-sector institutions. PNW's
insurance
activities form a core part of SFG's product offering to its
customers in a
specified large geographical area. For example, two-thirds of
PNWL's life
business is sold by SFG. In addition, PNW's brand and agency
network is closely
linked to SFG banks. Fitch thus considers PNW the insurance arm
of SFG in its
region of operations and believes that there is a high
probability that SFG
would provide support for it if the need ever arose.
On a standalone basis, PNW is strongly capitalised, has prudent
reserving
methods and has consistently reported strong underwriting
performance over at
least the past five years. Less positively, the significant
share of home
insurance in PNW's non-life business exposes the group to
windstorm damage,
although this is mitigated by adequate reinsurance. Its regional
focus on
north-west Germany limits its geographical diversification and
growth potential.
We expect net income to increase in 2016 as the introduction of
deferred funds
for future appropriation in 2015 acted as a one-off drag to
earnings. Due to an
expectation that expenses will be incurred to offset pension
deficits, we
anticipate stable to slightly declining net income from 2017
onwards compared to
that reported in 2015.
Fitch expects that PNW's life underwriting result will remain
low and that the
net combined ratio will remain below 97% in 2016. In 2015 PNW
reported decreased
net income of EUR83m (2014: EUR102m), reflecting a strong
decline in the life
segment's net underwriting profit of EUR5m (2014: EUR43m) due to
the
introduction of deferred funds for future appropriation in PNW's
consolidated
accounts. In non-life, the group's net combined ratio improved
to 95.6% in 2015
from 98.3% in 2014 when PNW was hit by large claims from natural
catastrophes
which exceeded the long-term average.
For 2016, Fitch expects a stable or slightly increasing
investment return,
driven by further realisations from fixed-income investments'
unrealised capital
gains for financing the additional life reserve
(Zinszusatzreserve). In 2015,
PNW's investment return rate increased to 4.6% (2014: 4.1%).
PNWL's gross written premiums (GWP) increased to EUR2.3bn in
2015 from EUR2.1bn
in 2014 as the company's single premium business grew 15%.
PNWL's new business
measured by annual premium equivalent (APE, annual premium +
1/10 single
premium) grew by 10%, compared with the industry's decline of 5%
in 2015.
Unit-linked and disability business and products with
alternative guarantee
models contributed 46% to PNWL's APE (2014: 38%).
PNW had total assets of EUR24.9bn at end-2015 and it reported
GWP of EUR4.1bn.
The group includes one life and three non-life insurers, of
which WPV and PNWL
form the main pillars.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Fitch regards PNWL and WPV as an integral part of SFG, any
change in SFG's
IDR is likely to be reflected in the insurers' ratings.
In addition, a downgrade of PNWL's and WPV's ratings could be
triggered by an
adverse change in Fitch's view of the strategic importance of
public sector
insurers within SFG or of PNWL and WPV within PNW. We consider
such a change as
unlikely in the near to medium term but it could result, for
example, from a
severely depleted capital position at PNWL and WPV.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50,
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
