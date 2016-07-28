(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Commonwealth
Bank of
Australia's (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 56 EUR1.25bn mortgage
covered bonds a
rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is
due in July 2026
and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CBA's Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
discontinuity cap (D-Cap) of 4 notches and the asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch
relies on in its analysis being the AP used in the asset
coverage test (89.5%),
which provides more protection than Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP
of 90.5%. The
Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects the Stable Outlook on
CBA's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90.5% corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 10.5% is driven by the asset
disposal loss
component of 11.6%, due to the large maturity mismatches in the
programme, with
the cover assets having a weighted average life of 15.2 years
and the covered
bonds' of 5 years, and the impact of the programme's pro-rata
asset sales
clause, which is used to restrict the sale of assets after an
issuer event of
default. The credit loss component remained at 3.6%.
The cash flow valuation component reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC
by 3.6%, a
lower positive impact than previously, due to the slightly
decreased excess
spread modelled by Fitch for the programme. The breakeven AP
considers whether
timely payments are met in an 'AA' scenario and tests for
recoveries given
default of at least 91% in an 'AAA' scenario.
As of end-June 2016, the cover pool consisted of 141,814 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD30.9bn. The cover pool's weighted
average LVR is 57%
and the weighted average seasoning of the loans is 53 months.
Loans covered by
lenders' mortgage insurance equated to 15.4% of the pool by
balance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Issuer Default
Rating was
downgraded by four notches to 'BBB+'; (ii) the discontinuity cap
fell by four
notches to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the asset percentage
(AP) Fitch
takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of
90.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change even in the absence of new issuance.
This means the
'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to
remain stable over time.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was CBA.
The issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used
in the analysis
of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
