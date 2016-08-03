(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's (BFI, A+(idn)/Positive/F1(idn)) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows: - Third senior unsecured bond programme of up to IDR5trn assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)' and a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1(idn)' - Proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds issued under the first tranche of the above programme assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)' and National Short-Term Rating of 'F1(idn)'. Bonds issued under the first tranche will be up to IDR1trn in size, with a maturity of up to three years. The proceeds from the bond programme will be used mainly to support the company's business growth. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as BFI's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria. BFI's National Ratings are driven by its standalone performance as one of the largest independent finance companies in Indonesia. BFI has had a solid financial record during the last five years: capitalisation has remained high, with its equity-to-assets ratio continuing to be one of the highest in Indonesia's multi-finance industry. Fitch believes BFI will maintain leverage at among the lowest of its peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Deterioration in asset quality that could impact the profitability and capitalisation is likely to result in the Outlook being revised to Stable or a rating downgrade in the event of a significant weakening of asset quality. Sustainable growth that results in a greater market share while maintaining solid asset quality may lead to a rating upgrade. The ratings on the bonds will move in tandem with changes to BFI's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings. Contacts: Primary Analyst Priscilla Tjitra Associate Director PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institutions DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6809 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 1 December 2015 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.