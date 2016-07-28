(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Bucharest - Rating Action Report here FRANKFURT/LONDON/WARSAW, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Romanian City of Bucharest's Long-Term Local Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is at the end of this commentary. Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication of International Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from this in order to comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a rating review in situations where we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status. In this case the deviation was caused by the downgrade of the Sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency IDR on 22 July 2016. The next scheduled review date for the City of Bucharest will be determined in December 2016 when Fitch will publish its sovereign and local and regional governments rating review calendars for 2017. KEY RATING DRIVER The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Following the downgrade of Romania's LTLC IDR on 22 July 2016 (See 'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to Romania's Ratings' at www.fitchratings.com) due to our sovereign criteria change, we have taken a similar rating action on the city as local and regional governments usually cannot be rated higher than their sovereign. The City of Bucharest's other ratings were last affirmed on 22 July 2016. The city's Long- and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs were unaffected by the sovereign criteria change. RATING SENSITIVITIES Bucharest's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's ratings. In case of a sovereign upgrade the city could be upgraded if it maintains a strong operating performance and sound debt metrics that ensure investments are largely funded by internal resources. A significant increase in debt pressure due to deteriorating operating performance or recognition of contingent liabilities linked to the city's public-sector entities as direct debt would trigger a downgrade. The current ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable -Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F3' Contact: Primary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Director +48 22 330 67 01 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009634 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.