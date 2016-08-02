(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded the
National
Long-Term Ratings of nine financial institutions in Thailand as
follows:
- Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL), Kasikornbank Public
Company Limited
(KBank), Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB), Easy
Buy Public
Company Limited (EB) and Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand)
Public Company
Limited (MBKET) have been upgraded to 'AA+(tha)' from 'AA(tha)'.
- Kasikorn Securities Public Company Limited (KS), SCB
Securities Company
Limited (SCBS), CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited (CIMBT)
and CIMB
Securities (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (CIMBS) have been upgraded to
'AA(tha)' from
'AA-(tha)'.
The Outlooks for BBL, KBank, SCB, KS, SCBS, CIMBT, and CIMBS are
maintained at
Stable. The Outlooks for EB and MBKET are maintained at
Negative.
Furthermore, Fitch has affirmed the National Long-Term Rating
for Bank of
Ayudhya Public Company Limited (BAY) at 'AAA(tha)', while
revising its Outlook
to Stable from Negative.
The rating actions follow the recent downgrade of the Thai
sovereign's Long-Term
Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1009380">Fitch
Reviews Thailand's
Ratings, Applies Criteria Changes dated 22 July 2016). That
has caused Fitch
to re-assess the Thai national ratings scale and the relative
position of these
entities on the national ratings scale.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The National Ratings of BBL, KBank, and SCB reflect their
standalone credit
strengths, as indicated by their Viability Ratings of 'bbb+',
and their credit
profile relative to the best credit in the country - in this
case, the
sovereign. These three banks are among the largest in Thailand,
with strong
franchises and consistently above-average financial
performances. In Fitch's
view, these banks' standalone profiles have remained unchanged
despite the Thai
sovereign rating action, which has led to a narrowing of the gap
relative to the
sovereign on the national scale ratings.
The National Ratings of KS and SCBS are notched down from KBank
and SCB
respectively, reflecting Fitch's view that these are
strategically important
subsidiaries of their parents.
The National Ratings of BAY, EB, MBKET, CIMBT and CIMBS reflect
Fitch's view
there is a high likelihood they will receive extraordinary
support from their
respective foreign parent groups, if needed. These five entities
are
strategically important subsidiaries of their groups, due to the
clear
management control, strong levels of integration, and high
levels of operational
and financial support.
The change in Outlook at BAY also reflects a low risk of any
widening gap
between its credit profile and that of the Thai sovereign in the
near term. A
downgrade of its parent the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
(BTMU;
A/Negative) would not automatically lead to a downgrade of BAY's
National
Long-Term Rating, assuming no change in the sovereign credit
profile.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BBL, KBank, SCB and CIMBT have all issued Tier 2 notes in Thai
baht that are
rated one notch below their National Long-Term Ratings. The
notching approach
reflects subordination relative to senior unsecured debt, and is
in line with
Fitch's approach to rating such instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The National Ratings of BBL, KBank and SCB would be impacted by
any material
changes in their standalone credit profiles. For example, there
could be
negative impact if the banks show a sharp slippage in
risk-appetite discipline
and sustained weakness in asset quality that leads to, or
increases the risk of,
significantly lower capitalisation buffers. Any further changes
in the Thai
sovereign's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR could also lead to a
re-assessment of
the National Long-Term ratings scale and the ratings for these
banks relative to
the sovereign.
The National Ratings of KS and SCBS would be impacted by any
changes in the
National Long-Term Ratings of KBank and SCB respectively. They
might also be
impacted by any changes in the perceived propensity of their
parents to provide
extraordinary support, although Fitch does not expect any such
changes in the
medium term.
The National Ratings of BAY, EB, MBKET, CIMBT, and CIMBS would
be impacted by
any changes in their parent groups' ability to provide support.
Any rating
changes at BTMU, ACOM Co., Ltd or Malayan Banking Berhad would
likely lead to
similar changes at BAY, EB and MBKET, respectively (although
there is no upside
for BAY as it is already at the top end of the scale). Material
changes in the
credit profile at CIMB Bank Berhad would likely have a similar
impact on the
ratings at CIMBT and CIMBS. For all five entities, any material
weakening in the
parent groups' propensity to support the Thai subsidiaries could
also lead to a
change in the National Ratings, although Fitch does not view
this as likely in
the medium term.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt ratings of BBL, SCB, Kbank, and CIMBT are
broadly
sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the
banks' National
Long-Term Ratings.
The rating actions included in this review are as follows:
BBL
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(tha)' from 'AA(tha)';
Outlook Stable
National long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'AA(tha)' from
'AA-(tha)'
KBank
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(tha)' from 'AA(tha)';
Outlook Stable
National long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'AA(tha)' from
'AA-(tha)'
SCB
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(tha)' from 'AA(tha)';
Outlook Stable
National long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'AA(tha)' from
'AA-(tha)'
KS
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA(tha)' from 'AA-(tha)';
Outlook Stable
SCBS
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA(tha)' from 'AA-(tha)';
Outlook Stable
EB
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(tha)' from 'AA(tha)';
Outlook
Negative
National long-term senior debt upgraded to 'AA+(tha)' from
'AA(tha)'
MBKET
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(tha)' from 'AA(tha)';
Outlook
Negative
National long-term senior debt upgraded to 'AA+(tha)' from
'AA(tha)'
CIMBT
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA(tha)' from 'AA-(tha)';
Outlook Stable
National long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'AA-(tha)' from
'A+(tha)'
CIMBS
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA(tha)' from 'AA-(tha)';
Outlook Stable
BAY
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
