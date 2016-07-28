(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook of
Romanian City of Brasov's Long-Term Local Currency (LTLC) Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to Stable from Positive and affirmed the rating of 'BBB-'.
A full list of
ratings is at the end of this commentary.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of International
Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take
place according
to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs
to deviate from
this in order to comply with their legal obligations. Fitch
interprets this
provision as allowing us to publish a rating review in
situations where we
believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next
scheduled review
date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status. In this case
the deviation
was caused by our downgrade of the sovereign's LTLC IDR on 22
July 2016.
The next scheduled review date for the City of Brasov is 9
December 2016.
The city's other ratings were last affirmed 10 June 2016 and are
unaffected by
the recent sovereign downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Following the downgrade of Romania's LTLC IDR on 22 July 2016
(See 'Fitch
Applies Criteria Changes to Romania's IDR, at
www.fitchratings.com), the LTLC
IDR of the City of Brasov is now at the same level as that of
the sovereign.
Since local and regional governments usually cannot be rated
above the
sovereign, the Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive,
in line with
the Outlook on the sovereign's LTLC IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade could be triggered by stabilisation of the city's
operating
performance with an operating margin above 20%, along with
direct risk not
exceeding 50% of current revenue. However, an upgrade of the IDR
would
additionally rely on the upgrade of the sovereign, as local and
regional
governments' ratings cannot be above the sovereign's.
A downgrade could result if the city's operating performance
falls below
10%-12%, leading to sustained weaker debt payback and debt
service above 50% of
the operating balance or if there is a significant rise in
Brasov's net indirect
debt. Any negative action on Romania's ratings will be reflected
in Brasov's
ratings.
The current ratings are as follows:
-Long-Term Local Currency IDR: Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive; affirmed
at 'BBB-'
-Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
-Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
