(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Old Mutual
plc's (Old Mutual)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Old Mutual
Wealth Life
Assurance Company Limited's (OMW) Insurer Financial Strength
Rating (IFS) at
'A-'. The Outlooks are Evolving.
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded Mutual & Federal
Insurance Company
Limited's (M&F) IFS rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of South Africa's
Long-Term Local
Currency IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' (see 'Fitch Applies Criteria
Changes to Global
Sovereign Ratings' dated 22 July 2016 on www.fitchratings.com).
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
OMW's affirmation reflects Fitch's view that under the group's
reorganisation
plans, it will operate as a standalone UK/European insurance
business. As a
result, Fitch does not apply a South Africa sovereign constraint
to OMW's
ratings. However, the Evolving Outlook reflects material
uncertainty around
OMW's future standalone credit profile.
Old Mutual's IDR is mainly driven by OMW's credit quality. Old
Mutual reported
hard currency interest cover, which excludes earnings from Old
Mutual Emerging
Markets (OMEM) and Nedbank Group Limited, of 4.8x as at
end-2015. The Evolving
Outlook reflects uncertainty over the development of Old Mutual
plc under the
group's new strategy.
OMEM remains a significant contributor to Old Mutual's earnings
(around 34% of
group business unit pre-tax operating profit in 2015) and
therefore any material
weakness in OMEM's credit quality could negatively weigh on Old
Mutual's
ratings. Old Mutual plc will ultimately cease to exist in its
current form. The
group previously announced a new capital management policy, with
the intention
of materially reducing group holding company debt and a phased
reduction of
central costs.
The downgrade of M&F's IFS rating, as well as the implied
international IFS
rating for OMEM's South African operations, reflects the
constraint of the South
African sovereign local currency rating on OMEM. This is a
result of OMEM's
exposure to the South African operating environment and
investment exposure to
government securities.
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company's (South Africa) (OMLACSA) and
M&F's National
scale ratings have not been affected by the sovereign downgrade,
as the relative
creditworthiness of South African insurance groups and the main
industry-wide
risk factors to South African insurers' ratings both remain
broadly unchanged,
in Fitch's view.
On 17 March 2016, Fitch revised its approach to rating the
entities of the Old
Mutual group from a group basis to a standalone basis, where the
inherent credit
strength of the major business units is assessed separately (see
'Fitch Revises
Outlook of Old Mutual Plc's IDR to Evolving; Downgrades M&F's
IFS to 'BBB'' on
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A one-notch downgrade of the South African sovereign rating
would trigger a
corresponding action on M&F's IFS rating and Old Mutual plc's
IDR. We may take
action on Old Mutual plc's ratings as further reorganisation
announcements are
made, including further details on debt reduction.
We may take action on OMW's ratings once Fitch has assessed the
company's
standalone profile, based on more information regarding the
proposed
reorganisation, including the ultimate ownership of OMW.
A change to the South African sovereign ratings is unlikely to
affect the
National Ratings of OMLACSA and M&F, as the relativity of these
ratings to that
of the best credits in South Africa is expected to remain
unaffected.
The National Ratings of OMLACSA, M&F and M&F RF would be
downgraded if OMEM's
creditworthiness deteriorates materially relative to the South
African sovereign
and its peers in the South African market.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Old Mutual plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Evolving
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Limited
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Evolving
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Evolving
Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited (M&F)
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
