(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's (Glenmark, BB/Positive) USD200m
4.50% senior
unsecured notes due in 2021 a final rating of 'BB'. The final
rating is in line
with the expected rating assigned on 18 July 2016, and follows
the receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received.
Glenmark will use the proceeds to repay debt at its wholly owned
overseas
subsidiaries. The notes represent direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Small but Diversified: Glenmark's revenue and operating EBITDAR
are small
compared with those of global majors, but the risk of its small
size is
counterbalanced by its good diversification in products and
geographies. Scale
and diversification are important for generic drug companies to
maintain stable
and durable margins. The company also enjoys a strong
competitive position in
its core therapy areas of dermatology and respiratory.
Above-Market Growth: The company's revenue in the US rose by
CAGR of 20% in
FY12-FY16 (financial year ended 31 March) while revenue in India
increased by
CAGR of 24% over the same period. Glenmark's share of total
prescriptions filled
in the competitive US market increased to 1.4% in FY16 from 0.9%
in FY12,
reflecting higher growth than the market. In India, sales
increased 1.5x faster
than the market average over FY12-16.
Robust Domestic Position: Glenmark is the 12th-largest player by
prescription
share (17th largest by value) in the highly fragmented Indian
market, with a
market share of 2.1% in FY16. The Indian market is largely
physician-driven and
focused on branded generics. Pharmaceutical companies tend to
compete through
focused marketing efforts in certain therapies rather than using
a volume-based
strategy. Glenmark has strong market positions in its focus
areas of dermatology
(second largest), respiratory (sixth largest) and cardiovascular
(eighth
largest). The company has a nation-wide presence with a network
of over 3,500
stockists and over 3,700 medical representatives. The company
also aims to
expand in the over-the-counter (OTC) segment.
Strong Product Pipeline: Glenmark has a good track record, as
reflected in the
company's robust US growth, of launching new products to augment
growth and to
provide a wide range of products within each of its targeted
therapy categories.
The company's R&D unit received 24 abbreviated new drug
application (ANDA)
approvals (including tentative nods) from the US Food and Drug
Administration
(FDA) in FY16. The company has nearly 60 ANDAs in various stages
of the approval
process with the US FDA, 23 of which are Paragraph IV
applications (implying
with a challenge to existing patents) and several others where
it has "first to
file" status. Notably, Glenmark expects revenue from generic
Ezetimibe to
account for almost 10% of sales in FY17 as it will enjoy a
period of exclusivity
associated with its "first to file" status following its launch
in December
2016. Fitch expects new product launches, particularly in the
US, to drive sales
growth and support margins in the medium term.
Strong Production Base: Glenmark has a strong record of
maintaining compliance -
the company has successfully cleared all inspections with major
regulatory
agencies (such as US FDA and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare
products
Regulatory Agency) over the years, leading to sustained business
operations.
This has also enhanced Glenmark's reputation and strengthened
its brand equity.
Stable Financial Profile: Glenmark's financial profile is
supported by robust
growth and moderate diversification in revenue, an average
EBITDAR margin of
around 19% in the last five fiscal years, moderate financial
leverage (net
adjusted debt/EBITDAR) of around 2.7x (after excluding INR3bn of
cash in
Venezuela) and a solid fixed-charge cover of 4.0x. Dividend
payout has been
modest for the last five years, ranging from 9% to 13% of net
income. The
company says the annual dividend payout is unlikely to exceed
15% of net income
in the medium term.
Capital Management Improves Maturity Profile: Glenmark's debt
maturity profile
has lengthened following the issuance of USD200m of convertible
notes in June
2016 and USD200m of senior unsecured notes in July 2016. The
company will use
most of the proceeds to repay existing debt at its wholly owned
overseas
subsidiaries. As a result, majority of the debt will be
centralised at the
parent company, thus reducing structural subordination risk.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Glenmark
include:
- FY17 consolidated revenue to increase by about 24%, driven by
generic
Ezetimibe sales and growth in key markets
- Average EBITDAR margin of about 24% during FY17-FY19
- Annual capex of INR7bn-8bn in FY17-FY19
- Annual dividend payout in line with Glenmark's guidance of
10%-15% of net
income
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Maintaining EBITDAR margin in excess of 21% while achieving
the targeted
revenue growth of about 24% in FY17
- Sustained positive level of free cash flow
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the Outlook being revised to Stable:
- Failure to maintain EBITDAR margin in excess of 21% and/or
achieving its
revenue growth target of about 24% in FY17
- Failure to generate sustained positive free cash flow
LIQUIDITY
Glenmark has robust liquidity with cash balance at 31 March 2016
of INR5.6bn
(excluding INR3.0bn of cash held in Venezuela) and projected
cash flow from
operations in FY17 of INR9.1bn, which are sufficient to fund
capex and dividends
in FY17. Further, Glenmark proposes to repay debt maturing in
FY17 and FY18 and
fund capex through the issuance of USD200m (INR13.5bn) of
convertible bonds due
2022 and USD200m (INR13.5bn) of senior unsecured notes due 2021.
These issuances
have helped to improve the average tenor of Glenmark's debt and
enhance its
liquidity.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Snehdeep Bohra
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1732
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 15 July 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
