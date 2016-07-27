(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Banks Chart of the Month -
July 2016
here
LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) The detailed results of the European
Banking Authority's
2016 EU-wide bank stress test, to be published on 29 July, will
highlight
relative differences in resilience, says Fitch Ratings. The
information on
banks' base case and stressed capital ratios will be a valuable
resource for
investors and market participants.
We will focus on both the adverse result and on how much capital
falls from the
starting point in the adverse scenario. We expect the more
highly rated banks to
show greater resilience. But the degree of stress in the adverse
scenario
differs across EU countries (the real estate stress in Sweden,
for example, is
more severe than in other countries), and this needs to be
understood when
interpreting the results. Italian banks have the weakest average
asset quality
of the major European banks being tested and are therefore
likely to be a key
focus for investors.
Banks will report transitional and fully loaded common equity
Tier 1 (CET1)
ratios based on a static balance sheet with a 31 December 2015
reference date.
Banks are not permitted to assume capital measures taken after
the reference
date, although it is likely that some will wish to highlight
major 2016
developments in their accompanying disclosures and commentary.
In practice, the
static balance sheet means assets/liabilities that mature during
the horizon are
replaced on a like for like basis, and no workout of defaulted
assets is
assumed.
In the 2014 stress tests, banks that had agreed a restructuring
plan with the
European Commission were able to benefit from an exception to
the static balance
sheet constraint, which in some cases provided a significant
benefit.
The number of banks tested in 2016 halved to 51 from 123 in 2014
due to the
EBA's focus on a more homogenous sample of larger banks,
although the authority
says banks tested still represent around 70% of eurozone banking
sector assets.
Many of the banks included in the 2014 stress test but excluded
this time are in
southern Europe. The numbers for Spain and Italy have been
reduced to six and
five, respectively, from 15 in each country, and no Portuguese,
Greek, Slovenian
or Cypriot banks are included.
The results this time will inform the supervisory review and
evaluation process
rather than being subject to specific "fail or pass" capital
benchmarks. In
previous years, banks failed the test if they did not achieve a
CET1 ratio of 8%
in the baseline scenario and 5.5% under stressed conditions.
The 2016 exercise does not feature a parallel asset quality
review, also unlike
the 2014 stress test. This means haircuts and valuation
adjustments will not be
automatically applied to the financial data provided by the
banks. A template of
stress test disclosures has not been published, but based on
prior year
disclosures we expect data to include stock and flow metrics on
non-performing
loans and forborne exposures, and details of sovereign
exposures, along with
projections until end-2018.
A new feature of the 2016 stress is a mandatory assessment of
the impact of
potential future losses arising from conduct risk. In our view,
assessing future
conduct risk charges is tricky and will we be only in a position
to assess the
value of this disclosure once the test results are published. In
addition, the
2016 stress test features several new constraints that increase
the conservatism
of the results, particularly for market risk and non-interest
income and
expenses.
Contact:
James Longsdon
Managing Director, Co-head EMEA Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1076
Alan Adkins
Group Credit Officer, Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1702
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
