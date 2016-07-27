(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Oceanwide
Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (Oceanwide) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B'
with Stable Outlook.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the property developer's
senior unsecured
rating and the rating on its outstanding USD320m senior notes
issued by
Oceanwide Real Estate International Holding Company Limited and
USD600m senior
notes issued by Oceanwide Holdings International 2015 Co., Ltd.
at 'B' with
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Oceanwide's rating is supported by its strong sales growth and
good-quality land
bank. The rating is constrained by the rapid increase in net
debt to CNY51bn in
1Q16 from CNY35bn in 2014. The trend is likely to continue in
the next 18 months
as the company ramps up development expenditure to support sales
growth and
continues to invest in its finance business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Sales Growth Maintained: Fitch expects Oceanwide's
contracted sales to
continue to increase in 2016 and 2017 due to accelerated project
launches in
Wuhan and substantial sales from new projects in Beijing and
Shanghai.
Contracted sales rose by 55% in 2015 to CNY15.1bn, and are on
track to hit
around CNY17bn in 2016 and CNY20bn in 2017. Fitch expects
Oceanwide to generate
positive operating cash flow from its property business to fund
its expansion
into the financial sector after achieving contracted sales of
over CNY20bn.
However, aggressive debt-funded expansion will continue to put
pressure on
Oceanwide's debt servicing ability and Fitch measures such risk
based on the
company's ratio of contracted sales to net debt excluding debt
attributable to
financial institutions (FI). Fitch expects this ratio to rise
above 0.3x from
2017, compared to 0.27x expected in 2016 and 0.3x in 2015.
Finance Expansion to Continue: Oceanwide is aggressively
diversifying its
business from pure property development to financial
institutions since 2014. It
has spent over CNY20bn to build its finance business, which
includes securities,
trust, insurance and internet finance. We expect Oceanwide to
continue to invest
heavily in the finance sector with an aim to secure licenses for
a full range of
finance businesses and this will continue to put pressure on its
leverage.
Leverage Remains High: Oceanwide's leverage (as measured by net
debt/adjusted
inventory), after deconsolidating the debt of the FI business
reached 81.5% in
1Q16 (2014: 81.3%), which is higher than that of 'B' rated
peers. Fitch expects
this ratio to remain above 80% due to Oceanwide's property
development business
model, which requires more time to generate sales because the
primary land
development phase is usually lengthy. Oceanwide's consolidated
net debt jumped
to CNY51bn at end-March 2016 from CNY35bn in 2014, driven mainly
by increased
development expenditure, the rapid expansion of its finance
business, additional
investments in financial assets and overseas acquisitions.
High Quality Land Bank: Oceanwide's large land bank, most of
which was acquired
many years ago, is sufficient for more than 10 years for
development. Sites in
Tier 1 cities like Beijing and Shanghai, affluent Tier 2 cities
like Wuhan and
major cities in the US make up 87% of its land bank. One of
Oceanwide's projects
in Beijing is located close to the city's central business
district within the
4th Ring Road. The low land cost for this large site in Beijing
supported
Oceanwide's overall EBITDA margin of over 35% in the past three
years, and Fitch
expects this to stay above 30% over the next 24 months - one of
the highest
margins among Chinese developers. Oceanwide has low
land-replenishment needs.
Enhanced Liquidity: Oceanwide had more than CNY35bn in cash on
hand as of
end-March 2016 following aggressive fundraising. The company is
in the process
of raising another CNY15bn through a private share placement,
which is expected
to be completed by end-2016. The cash will be used for property
development and
capital injection into the insurance business. Oceanwide also
has raised
CNY18.5bn via bonds since September 2015 at an average interest
rate of 6%-7%,
which is significantly lower than its historical funding cost of
about 9%. The
funds have been deployed to replace expensive trust loans and
Oceanwide is
continuing to optimise its debt profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Limited new land acquisitions at 0.1x of contracted sales in
terms of gross
floor area
- Contracted sales growth driven mainly by increase in average
selling prices to
CNY35,000/square metre in 2016-2018 from CNY32,148/square metre
in 2015
- Property development gross margin of 50% in 2016-2018 (lower
than in previous
years, due to higher construction cost)
- Lower dividend payout ratio than in previous years
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Contracted sales/net debt excluding debt attributable to
financial
institutions sustained below 0.25x; or a sustained deterioration
of this ratio
- EBITDA margin sustained below 35%
- Substantial weakening of the credit profile of its key
financial institutions
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next
12-18 months due to
Oceanwide's high leverage.
