TAIPEI, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) on six Taiwanese bills finance companies (BFCs):
International
Bills Finance Corporation (IBF), China Bills Finance Corporation
(CBF), Grand
Bills Finance Corporation (Grand), Taching Bills Finance
Corporation (Taching),
Dah Chung Bills Finance Corporation (Dah Chung), and Taiwan
Finance Corporation
(TFC). Simultaneously, the agency has upgraded TFC's Viability
Rating (VR) to
'bb+' from 'bb'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Waterland
Financial Holdings
(Waterland Financial) and Waterland Securities Corporation
(Waterland
Securities), which are derived and equalised with the ratings of
IBF, the
principal operating subsidiary of the group. The Outlooks are
all Stable. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The IDRs and National Ratings of IBF, CBF, Grand, Taching and
Dah Chung are
driven by their standalone credit profiles, which are reflected
in their VRs.
Their Stable Outlooks underline Fitch's expectation that these
BFCs will
maintain satisfactory capital strength and adequate liquidity
relative to their
growing commercial paper guarantee books and unexpected losses
in their bond
investments amid the low interest rate environment.
TFC's IDRs and National Ratings reflect the potential for
institutional support
from its largest shareholders - Mega International Commercial
Bank Company
Limited, IBF and Cathay United Bank - which is reflected in its
Support Rating.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's belief that the
shareholders' support is
not likely to weaken in the near to medium term.
VIABILITY RATINGS
IBF and CBF have higher VRs of 'bbb', reflecting their stronger
market positions
in the Taiwanese bills finance sector, adequate underwriting
quality in the
guarantee business, and well-maintained, healthy core
capitalisation. The
ratings also take into account their structural weaknesses,
including limited
business scope, susceptibility to interest-rate volatilities,
reliance on
wholesale funding and higher concentration risk in credits and
liquidity
compared with domestic banks.
Dah Chung, Grand and Taching have VRs at 'bbb-', based on their
modest
franchises in guarantee and fixed-income market making and
higher concentrations
in guarantee exposures and repo counterparties. Their focus on
creditworthy
corporates and highly liquid assets as well as maintenance of
sound capital
buffers helps mitigate the associated risks.
The upgrade of TFC's VR to 'bb+' from 'bb' reflects its improved
underlying
profitability and generally sound balance-sheet strength, which
Fitch expects
can be sustained. TFC's lower VR of 'bb+' considers its higher
growth risk than
other rated BFCs and its rapid increase in guarantees to
property sector in
2011-2015.
Fitch expects the BFCs' profitability to moderate in 2016 and
2017 as widened
spreads may not be sustainable, given intensified industry
competition and
abundant liquidity in the system. All rated BFCs reported
better-than-expected
profitability in 2015 due to widened spreads, which were helped
by lower funding
costs following the central bank's rate cuts in 2H15.
The low interest-rate environment in Taiwan will likely
encourage BFCs to hold
more higher-yielding private-sector bonds and foreign-currency
bonds. However,
Fitch believes the increase in risk appetite will be moderate
based on the BFCs'
stated policy to maintain their regulatory capital ratios at
12%-14%. At
end-2015, rated BFCs' Fitch Core Capital ratios and regulatory
capital ratios
were between 13% and 17% and between 13% and 16%, respectively,
indicating
healthy capital buffers to withstand stress.
The increase in exposures to the property sector slowed to 8% in
2015 from 16%
in 2013. The exposures were mainly to leading, creditworthy
corporates in the
property sector. Sound provisioning and collateralisation, and
the short tenor
of the guarantees (one to six months) would help contain
associated risks. At
end-2015, property exposures amounted to 26% of the rated BFCs'
total guarantee
book.
WATERLAND FINANCIAL AND WATERLAND SECURITIES
Waterland Financial's ratings and Outlook are aligned with those
of IBF, based
on the high level of integration between the two and the modest
leverage and
sound standalone liquidity at the parent. Waterland Securities'
rating and
Outlook are aligned with Waterland Financial's, reflecting its
status as a core
subsidiary of the group, the obligatory support from the holding
parent under
Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act and the inseparability of
its risk
profile from that of the group.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
IBF's and CBF's Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) reflect a
significantly limited probability of government support, if
needed. SRs and SRFs
for Grand, Taching and Dah Chung reflect Fitch's view that state
support cannot
be relied upon, due to their low systemic importance. TFC's SR
is driven by the
expectation that its bank shareholders would provide support to
the company, if
needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The IDRs and National Ratings of IBF, CBF, Grand, Taching and
Dah Chung are
sensitive to same factors that could change their VRs. A change
in Fitch's
assessment of the ability or propensity of TFC's largest
shareholders to provide
support is likely to result in a change in its IDRs and National
Ratings.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The rated entities' VRs have limited upside due to the
sector-wide structural
limitations, including limited business scope, susceptibility to
interest-rate
volatilities, reliance on wholesale funding and higher
concentration risk in
credits and liquidity compared with domestic banks. Negative
rating action may
result from any compromises in underwriting quality, weakened
capital strength
arising from aggressive growth in the guarantee book or market
risk, or
unexpected market disruptions resulting in liquidity stress.
WATERLAND FINANCIAL AND WATERLAND SECURITIES
Waterland Financial's ratings are driven by the financial
strength of its
principal operating subsidiary, IBF. Any weakening of IBF's
credit profile or
Waterland Financial's standalone liquidity and leverage could
pressure its
ratings. Waterland Securities' ratings will move in tandem with
the ratings of
its parent, Waterland Financial.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs of IBF, CBF, Grand, Taching and Dah Chung are
sensitive to
changes in assumptions around the propensity of the government
to provide timely
support. TFC's SR may be downgraded if the willingness or
ability of its large
bank shareholders to extend support were deemed to have
deteriorated.
The rating actions are as follows:
IBF:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Waterland Financial:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Waterland Securities:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
CBF:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Dah Chung:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Taching:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Grand:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
TFC:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (CBF, Grand, TFC)
Director
+886 2 81757604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Clark Wu (IBF, Waterland Financial, Waterland Securities,
Taching and Dah Chung)
Associate Director
+886 2 81757602
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA,CPA (IBF, Waterland Financial, Waterland
Securities, Taching
and Dah Chung)
Director
+886 2 81757604
Clark Wu (CBF, Grand, TFC)
Associate Director
+886 2 81757602
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009587
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
