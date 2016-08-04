(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Swiss reinsurer
SIGNAL IDUNA Rueckversicherungs AG's (SI Re) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the benefits of SI Re's ownership by IDUNA
Vereinigte
Lebensversicherung aG fuer Handwerk, Handel und Gewerbe Group
(IL group), which
is reflected in a two-notch uplift to its standalone assessment
of 'BBB'. Fitch
views SI Re as "very important" to IL group under the agency's
group rating
methodology.
The standalone rating reflects SI Re's strong capitalisation and
sound
underwriting practices. Offsetting factors include SI Re's small
size and
heightened operational risks, mainly emanating from its
dependence on a small
number of key staff.
Fitch believes SI Re is an integral part of IL group. SI Re
benefits from
organisational and IT support from the parent company, and from
the group's
relationship with European mutuals, which form the mainstay of
SI Re's customer
base. Moreover, 40% of SI Re's premiums in 2015 were related to
the inter-group
reinsurance programme.
Fitch views SI Re's capitalisation as strong. This is supported
by SI Re's
"extremely strong" score by Prism Factor Based Model at end-2015
and its Swiss
Solvency Test margin of 247% (2014: 272%).
In 2015, SI Re achieved a combined ratio of 98.5%, improved from
99.3% in 2014.
SI Re has maintained its combined ratios below 100% in the last
six years,
reflecting its sound underwriting practices. Fitch believes that
SI Re's strong
combined ratios were not achieved at the expense of imprudent
reserve setting
and we expect SI Re to continue its solid underwriting result in
2016.
With total capital of EUR141m (2014: EUR140m) and gross written
premiums (GWP)
of EUR120m in 2015 (2014: EUR130m), SI Re is a very small player
in the
reinsurance market. SI Re's GWP declined in 2015 due to the
restructuring of two
major reinsurance contracts. However, SI Re was able to
compensate this decrease
in the 2016 renewals. We expect that SI Re will maintain its
premium level
despite the continuing soft-market phase in the reinsurance
market.
IL group's bottom-line profitability decreased in 2015 driven by
a lower
underwriting result in both the life and non-life segment. In
the non-life
segment, IL group achieved a combined ratio of 100.9% in 2015, a
deterioration
from the 97.5% reported for 2014, but slightly better than the
group's five-year
average of 101.3%. The result in the life segment was negatively
affected by an
additional reserving requirement introduced by the German
regulator due to
consistent low interest rates (Zinszusatzreserve). This costs IL
group EUR354m
in 2015 compared with EUR299m in 2014.
IL group is a part of the German SIGNAL IDUNA group, which is
headed by four
mutual insurance companies. In 2015, the SIGNAL IDUNA group had
total GWP of
EUR5.6bn, total assets of EUR52.3bn and employed 8,500 staff.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating triggers for a downgrade include a diminishing of SI Re's
strategic
importance to IL group in Fitch's view and deterioration of the
parent's credit
quality, in particular through a significant decrease in
capitalisation. Any
significant weakening of SI Re's credit profile, for example, as
reflected in a
Swiss Solvency Test result below 200%, could also lead to a
downgrade, although
Fitch views this as unlikely.
Rating triggers for an upgrade include SI Re becoming "core" to
IL group in
Fitch's view or a substantial and sustainable improvement in IL
group's
financial profile. However, Fitch views an upgrade of SI Re as
unlikely in the
near to medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahsa Delgoshaei
Associate Director
+49 69 7680 76 243
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Committee Chairperson
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009954
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.