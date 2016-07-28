(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN/MOSCOW, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Lagos State's
Long-Term Local Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'B+' from 'BB-'.
The Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is at the end of
this commentary.
The National Rating(s) could be subject to changes following
potential
recalibration of the National Rating scale
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Lagos State's LTLC IDR to 'B+' reflects the
following key
rating driver and its relative weight:
HIGH
Lagos's ratings are capped by the sovereign. Under our criteria,
a local or
regional government can be rated above the sovereign only in
exceptional
circumstances. Therefore, following the downgrade of Nigeria's
LTLC IDR on 22
July 2016 (see 'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to Global
Sovereign Ratings' at
ww.fitchratings.com) we have taken a similar rating action on
the state to align
its local currency ratings with the sovereign's.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign's ratings would lead to a
corresponding action on
Lagos's IDRs. In the absence of a sovereign downgrade, an
operating margin
declining towards 30%, unfavourable changes in the national tax
policy, debt
rising beyond Fitch's expectations of NGN350bn-NGN400bn over the
medium term and
economic instability, even at the local level, could lead to a
downgrade.
A sovereign upgrade may be reflected in Lagos's ratings,
provided that
improvements in budgetary performance reduce debt levels to 1x
the budget size
(about NGN400bn). Further improvement of the local economy
giving additional
boost to internally generated revenues would also be positive
for the ratings.
The ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'B'
- National Long-Term rating: 'AA+(nga)'; Outlook Stable
- Local currency MTN programme and senior unsecured bonds:
downgraded to 'B+'
from 'BB-'
- Local currency MTN programme and senior unsecured bonds:
'AA+(nga)'
