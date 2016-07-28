(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Pressure on Deutsche Bank's revenue
continued in 2Q16,
as low levels of client activity more than offset the positive
effect of
volatility on the bank's foreign-exchange and rates-trading
result. Given the
slow start of the year, a pick-up in client activity in the
second half of the
year will be important for Deutsche Bank to stay on track with
its capital and
profitability targets, Fitch Ratings says.
Deutsche Bank generated pre-tax profit of EUR658m in 2Q16,
excluding the effect
of credit, debit and funding valuation adjustments of EUR35m and
a EUR285m
goodwill impairment charge. This was a fall of 45% year on year.
The bank has made progress in its restructuring plan, but if
revenue generation
remains subdued, the bank will have less flexibility to absorb
higher charges
related to its restructuring, the run-down of the Non-Core
Operations Unit
(NCOU), or to litigation. The agreement to close a quarter of
its German
branches, announced in June, will only yield cost benefits in
2017.
In addition, the planned EUR17bn reduction of risk-weighted
assets (RWAs) in the
NCOU to below EUR10bn could result in additional costs, although
we expect the
disposals to benefit regulatory capital ratios. The bank
believes that
significant outstanding litigation cases could be resolved in
2H16, which could
result in additional charges. The group's reserves for
litigation, which were
EUR5.5bn at end-1H16, provide some buffer.
Despite improved performance in rates and foreign-exchange
trading, which
benefited from market volatility in the quarter, 2Q16 net
revenue in the Global
Markets division declined 28% yoy. Revenue from the division's
debt sales and
trading fell 19% yoy, reflecting the bank's decision to scale
down certain
businesses, including securitised trading, agency RMBS and
several emerging
markets activities, and subdued client activity in Asia and
Pacific.
The bank's equity sales and trading unit was challenged across
all business
lines and saw revenue fall 31%. The benefit from lower
litigation charges in
2Q16 was more than offset by a goodwill impairment charge and
2Q16 pre-tax
profit fell 97% to EUR28m.
Corporate and Investment Bank 2Q16 pre-tax profit decreased 27%
to EUR432m as
debt and equity origination volumes continued to be subdued and
advisory
revenues declined on abandoned or postpones deals. Results in
transaction
banking reflected low trade finance flows but benefitted from
higher interest
rates in the US. Deutsche Bank continued to increase provisions
for credit
losses related to the shipping, metals and mining sectors,
similar to 1Q16.
While we expect asset quality to remain under pressure in these
sectors,
exposures make up a relatively small proportion of Deutsche
Bank's loan book.
Low client activity, outflows of net invested assets and
pressure from low
interest rates continued to affect earnings at the bank's
Private Wealth and
Commercial Clients (PWCC) and Deutsche Asset Management (DAM)
units. Pressure on
earnings in these businesses puts a question mark on their role
as growth areas
in the bank's 2020 Strategy, at least in the short term.
PWCC net revenue declined by 5%, excluding the impact of the
sale of Hua Xia
Bank because of low client activity in a third consecutive
quarter of net asset
outflows, and pressure from low interest rates. Revenue in DAM,
excluding Abbey
Life, fell 17% from a strong 2Q15. The EUR9bn net asset outflows
were mainly
from low-yielding cash and money market products.
The group's Postbank segment, which includes the result from the
Postbank
subsidiary itself, net of separation costs and other
consolidation and adjusting
items, benefitted from a one-off gain from a business sale, but
continues to
face pressure on margins. Deutsche Bank indicated that a sale of
Postbank in
2016 now appears highly unlikely and, depending on market
conditions, could be
deferred until end-2019. A deconsolidation of the subsidiary
would help to
strengthen regulatory capital ratios, which are expected to come
under
regulatory pressure.
The NCOU posted a EUR632m pre-tax loss in 2Q16. The bank remains
committed to
reduce the unit's RWAs to below EUR10bn by end-2016 and to
subsequently
reintegrate the unit into the businesses. Deutsche Bank has made
progress in
reducing RWAs in the unit, which have declined by 17% in 1H16,
and the bank
stated that the further planned RWA reduction could result in
about EUR1bn
charges in 2H16, for which the bank has budgeted.
Deutsche Bank's regulatory capital ratios did not improve
meaningfully in 2Q16
as the modest positive impact from equity compensation and lower
capital
deductions were offset by modest RWA and leverage ratio
denominator increases.
The 10.8% fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio and
3.4% leverage ratio
at end-1H16 are set to improve once the sale of Deutsche Bank's
stake in HuaXia
Bank is completed, which the management now expects in 2016.
We expect Deutsche Bank to reach its planned 11% CET1 ratio by
end-2016, largely
due to the effect from HuaXia Bank. Maintaining sound
capitalisation is an
important rating driver.
Deutsche Bank's CET1 capital requirement set by the ECB as part
of the
supervisory review and evaluation process for 2016 consists of
Pillar 1 and
Pillar 2 requirements of 10.25%. As a global systemically
important bank
(G-SIB), Deutsche Bank will also have to meet a 2% G-SIB, which
is being phased
in until 2019. The ECB intends to replace this requirement in
2017 by splitting
the Pillar 2 amount into a requirement and a guidance component.
While the Pillar 2 guidance amount will not be relevant for
maximum
distributable amount restrictions, we believe that an overall
decrease in CET1
capital that the regulator expects the bank to hold is unlikely.
The bank's 2%
G-SIB buffer means that the benchmark for DB is highest among
ECB-supervised
banks.
