(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, July 28 (Fitch) SK Telecom Co., Ltd's (SKT, A-/Stable), failure to acquire South Korea's largest cable television operator will leave it a distant second behind KT Corporation (A-/Stable) in the fixed-line telecommunications market. However SKT's credit quality will remain intact as stronger financial metrics will offset the weaker position in fixed-line and media, Fitch Ratings says. The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning decided to terminate its evaluation of SKT's proposed acquisition of CJ HelloVision Co., Ltd (CJH), accepting the Fair Trade Commission's (FTC) decision against the merger. On 18 July 2016, the FTC formally confirmed its opposition to SKT's proposed acquisition of CJH on the basis that it would harm competition in telecommunication and pay-TV markets as the combined company would be the largest TV broadcaster in 21 of the country's 23 broadcasting regions. SKT will now have to change its long-term strategy for fixed-line and media to help to offset the slower growth in the wireless telecom business. Fitch expects competition in the fixed-line market to increase, especially in the broadband and internet protocol television (IPTV) markets, over the medium term, particularly if SKT tries to gain market share organically. SK Broadband Co., Ltd (SKB, A-/Stable), a wholly-owned fixed-line subsidiary of SKT, has around a 25.3% share in the broadband market after KT's 41.5% and around 28.9% share in the IPTV market after KT's 51.4% as of 1Q16. We believe the acquisition of CJH would have boosted SKT's competitiveness by immediately expanding the company's pay-TV subscriber base and therefore improving content sourcing power and economies of scale. However, SKT's cash position would have deteriorated, leaving lower rating headroom. Without the merger, we expect SKT's FFO net leverage ratio to stay around 1.3x-1.4x in the short term, similar to the 1.4x in 2015. Had the transaction been successful, SKT would have spent around KRW700bn, including merger with CJH, participation in the capital increase of CJH's parent CJ Holdings Co., Ltd, and establishment of a fund to invest in media content with CJ Holdings Co. Ltd. Contact: Shelley Jang Director +82 2 3278 8370 Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97 Uisadang-daero, Yeungdeungpo-Gu Seoul, Republic of Korea Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.