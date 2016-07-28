(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Small Business Corporation (SBC) to 'AA-' from 'AA' following a downgrade of the Long-Term Local-Currency IDR on Korea. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch on 22 July 2016 downgraded Korea's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR to 'AA-' from 'AA' following a revision in its Sovereign Rating Criteria. (see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1009379">Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to Global Sovereign Ratings dated 22 July 2016). KEY RATING DRIVERS SBC's ratings are assessed on a top-down basis as per Fitch's public-sector entity rating criteria. The ratings are equalised with the ratings of South Korea due to SBC's strong links to the sovereign and high probability of extraordinary government support, if needed. SBC's policy is dictated and closely monitored by the government of Korea. Under Fitch's public-sector entities rating criteria, SBC is classified as a credit-linked entity. RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive rating action on the sovereign, in conjunction with continued strong support from the state, would lead to a similar change in SBC's rating. A sovereign downgrade, significant changes that would lead to a dilution in state ownership and public control, or evident weakening of links with the government, including erosion of the importance of the SME Fund's public-policy role and budgeting relationship with the government, could trigger a downgrade. SBC operates the SME Fund. Contact: Primary Analyst Saifeng Mao Associate Director +852 2263 9983 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Lin Pei Associate Director +852 2263 9912 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009631 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.