NEW YORK, August 04 (Fitch) A rebound in fixed income currency
and commodities
(FICC) trading from a weak sequential quarter helped lift
capital markets
revenues for the five US Global Trading and Universal Banks
(GTUBS) in 2Q16,
Fitch Ratings says.
Fitch's expectation for GTUBs' capital markets business remains
mixed. FICC
trading is episodic and while Brexit-linked volatility helped
support revenues
last quarter, it could also risk future growth if protracted
uncertainty leads
to reduced client trading activity.
Second quarter capital markets revenues for US GTUBs - Bank of
America (BAC),
Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and
Morgan Stanley (MS)
- were up by 12% over the first quarter and 6% over last year's
second quarter.
This was led by improved results in FICC revenues (20% yoy) and
debt
underwriting (19% yoy). FICC remains the largest driver for
GTUBs capital
markets business, accounting for 47% of net revenue in 2Q16.
Higher market volatility has not led to a significant increase
in risk for the
banks. Value-at Risk (VaR) metrics remain near cyclical lows
amid ongoing
balance sheet de-risking.
Advisory results were the only key segment which reported a
decline in revenues
from the first quarter. Fitch has noted earnings call commentary
from some GTUBs
indicating that backlogs are declining and that M&A cycle is in
its late
stages. That said, advisory remains a small contributor to total
revenues
relative to FICC, equity markets and debt underwriting, so this
should not have
a large impact on future results.
Overall market and segment shares for the five banks remain
broadly stable with
JPM and GS retaining their number one and two spots in terms of
revenue share
respectively. JPM's dominance in FICC, where it maintains over
30% market share,
as well as top rankings in several other capital markets
segments, continues to
boost its position relative to other institutions. Capital
markets activity
remains a smaller component of JPM, BAC and C's total revenues
and therefore has
less impact on their overall business and risk exposure relative
to capital than
for GS and MS.
Analysis of US GTUBs' 2Q16 Capital Markets revenues including
trends and revenue
share breakdowns by institution and segment can be found in
Fitch's "U.S.
Capital Markets Quarterly" report, published today. The report
is available to
subscribers by clicking the link above or at
www.fitchratings.com.
