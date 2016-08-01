(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 1H16
here
MOSCOW, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The issue (available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above) includes:
link above)
includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 July 2016, as well as changes
during June 2016
and since 1 January 2016
- Profit and loss statements for 1H16
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 1H16 for the main
state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
- Special report on the main changes to the figures and trends
in the Russian
banking system in 1H16 and 2Q16
Fitch notes the following key developments in June 2016:
Sector corporate loans nominally decreased by RUB168bn (-0.5%),
but grew by
RUB202bn (0.6%) after adjusting for 3% rouble appreciation
against the US
dollar. The biggest increase was reported by VTB (RUB142bn, 3%)
and moderate
growth was seen at Alfa-Bank (RUB26bn, 2%), Promsvyazbank
(RUB47bn, 6% partially
due to Pervobank consolidation) and AB Rossiya (RUB20bn, 7%),
while notable
decreases were seen at Gazprombank (RUB48bn, -2%), Unicreditbank
(RUB21bn, -3%)
and Novikombank (RUB10bn, -7%).
Retail loans grew a modest RUB11bn (0.1%), due to RUB43bn (0.6%)
growth in state
banks and a RUB32bn (-0.8%) contraction in others. Among
specialised retail
banks only Tinkoff grew (by 1.5%), Russian Standard was stable,
while others
(Home Credit, Orient Express, OTP and Rencredit) deleveraged by
0.5%-1%.
Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
nominally decreased
by RUB0.5trn (-1%), but remained almost unchanged if adjusted
for exchange rate
effects, as a RUB0.3trn inflow of retail deposits was offset by
a similar
outflow from corporate accounts. Corporate accounts (including
Eurobonds)
contracted mainly in Sberbank (RUB169bn, -3%), Gazprombank
(RUB134bn, -4%),
Unicredit (RUB44bn, - 6%) and Rosbank (RUB21bn, -8%), while
considerable inflows
were reported by Rusag (RUB43bn, 4%) and Alfa-Bank (RUB25bn,
3%). Large
increases of customer funds at Promsvyaz and B&N Bank were
mostly technical due
to the consolidation of Prevobank and Kedr, respectively. Retail
deposit inflows
were even across the sector.
State funding nominally decreased by RUB324bn (-7%), or by
RUB297bn (-6%) after
adjusting for exchange rate moves, mainly reflecting further
repayment of the
Central Bank of Russia (CBR) funding by RUB225bn (of which
RUB135bn was in
roubles and RUB90bn in FX). Banks also repaid RUB83bn to
regional and federal
budgets and RUB52bn to other government entities, but borrowed
RUB63bn from the
Finance Ministry (Minfin). The largest RUB154bn repayment of CBR
funds (mainly
of FX repo) was made by Otkritie, as a result of which the
bank's CBR FX repo
liability decreased to USD12bn (the majority of the sector's
total USD13bn CBR
FX repo utilisation).
The largest monthly increases in borrowings from Minfin were by
VTB (RUB74bn)
and Gazprombank (RUB25bn).
The continued repayment of CBR rouble funding reflects the
significant inflow of
liquidity due to significant rouble issue (RUB0.8trn in 1H16) by
the CBR to
finance the state budget deficit. As a result, total rouble
issuance in 2016
could exceed RUB2trn, resulting in the banking sector having a
liquidity
surplus. The CBR is concerned about banks accumulating excessive
liquidity and
has therefore already made three increases of reserve
requirements (one
effective from March, the second from July and the third from
August), which
could result in RUB0.6trn-0.8trn of extra reserves placed by
banks. The CBR is
also considering sterilisation options such as the issuance of
bonds to banks.
The sector reported a RUB95bn net profit in June (15% annualised
ROAE), of which
Sberbank earned RUB45bn (21% ROAE) and Gazprombank RUB16bn (46%
ROAE, partially
driven by provision recovery). Notable losses were shown by the
rescued
Express-Volga (RUB4.4bn, equal to end-May equity but partially
compensated by
positive AFS securities revaluation), Rost-bank (RUB4bn, equity
was already
negative) and Novikombank (RUB2bn, 11%).
Of specialised retail banks, Home Credit, Tinkoff, OTP and
Rencredit reported
monthly profits equal to 1%-4% of equity, while Russian Standard
and Orient
Express still had negative results of 1%-3% of equity.
The sampled banks' average capital ratios were unchanged, as
modest lending
growth and dividend payments (including RUB45bn by Sberbank,
RUB33bn by VTB)
were offset by monthly profits and some deflation of
FX-denominated
risk-weighted assets due to rouble appreciation. The average
core tier 1 (N1.1)
and tier 1 (N1.2) ratios were, respectively, 8.3% and 8.6%
(required minimums of
4.5% and 6%), and the total capital ratio (N1.0) was 12.5%
(minimum 8%).
We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding potential
future profits) of
39 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed and rescued
banks, and those
not reporting capital ratios) are sufficient to absorb potential
loan losses
equal to less than 5% of loans, and five could absorb less than
1%. The latter
are VTB24, Promsvyazbank, Post Bank, UBRIR and Moscow Industrial
Bank. We also
see risks in some banking groups operating with very low or even
negative equity
on an aggregated basis (B&N Bank and SMP Bank groups), mainly
due to them having
rescued failed banks with weak capital positions.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
