(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Securing an IMF funding deal
would be credit
positive for Egypt, but implementation risks are high and the
country will
continue to face several economic challenges, Fitch Ratings
says. Egypt has
requested financial support, and an IMF visit to Cairo started
on 30 July. The
finance minister has said that Egypt is seeking USD12bn over
three years. If
negotiations are finalised during the two-week visit, an
agreement could be in
place by September.
With additional multinational assistance, for example from the
World Bank and
African Development Bank, plus international sovereign bond
issuance, the
government is aiming to raise a total of USD21bn over the next
three years. In
our opinion, this could still fall short of Egypt's total
financing needs, which
we estimate could be closer to USD10bn annually, but a package
would also likely
stimulate some return of portfolio investment inflows.
By supporting Egypt's external finances, a deal would pave the
way for further
necessary currency devaluation. A deal would also speed up
fiscal reform and
boost confidence in the economy, currently struggling with a
budget deficit of
close to 12% of GDP, mediocre economic growth and double-digit
inflation.
The 2015 current account deficit widened to close to 5% of GDP,
constraining the
Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) foreign currency reserves, which
were USD17.5bn at
end-June 2016, compared with USD37bn at end-2010 before the Arab
uprisings. The
CBE reacted by devaluing the Egyptian pound by 14% in March
2016, but
expectations of further downward adjustment have continued with
widening
differentials between the official auction currency rate and the
parallel
market.
Multilateral assistance would be disbursed in predictable
tranches, provided
conditions are met. This is important because, by contrast,
financial support
from Gulf states is less regular and transparent. Furthermore,
the level of
financial support Egypt can hope for from the Gulf in the near
term is lower
than in recent years and lower than Egypt stands to gain under
an IMF deal.
Egypt has held stop-start negotiations with the IMF since 2011,
but financial
support has never materialised largely due to a combination of
political
constraints and shortfalls regarding fiscal reforms. Prospects
for reaching
agreement may be better this time round: Egypt has formally
completed its
political transition and a new parliament is in place; the
authorities have
undertaken a number of fiscal reforms and have a programme
outlining further
measures; and the CBE has shown greater acceptance of the need
for exchange rate
adjustments.
But seeking IMF support is politically contentious in Egypt and
we expect some
opposition to a deal. To counter this, the government will argue
that it is
pursuing its own economic programme and the IMF agreement would
be in support of
this, rather than imposing policies. Considerable implementation
risks remain.
An IMF programme is likely to include provisions to move to a
more flexible
exchange rate, wide-ranging fiscal measures including
implementation of VAT and
further subsidy reductions, and ongoing civil service reform.
In our opinion, the IMF is likely to be accommodating to
Egyptian concerns over
too sharp a fiscal retrenchment, given political risks and the
need for economic
growth. But the Egyptian authorities could shy away from reforms
at some stage
during a three-year programme if faced with popular opposition.
Even if
implementation proceeds on plan, Egypt faces a testing period of
fiscal,
monetary and structural reform. We rate Egypt 'B' with a Stable
Outlook.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/883297">Click here
for the most
recent Full Rating Report on Egypt.
Contact:
Toby Iles
Director, Sovereigns
+852 2263 9832
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Central
Hong Kong
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.