(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BMCE Capital
Gestion's (BKG)
National Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest Standards(mar)' with
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the robustness of BKG's investment and
operational platform,
which is supported by advanced integrated technology. It also
reflects a
well-established, growing franchise, which benefits from the
strategic
commitment of BMCE Bank (BB+/Stable), the parent of BKG. The
asset manager
differentiates itself from domestic peers by its technology,
client service and
capacity to innovate. The rating also reflects the
organisation's staffing
depth, solid control framework and new, robust outsourced
operating model.
A medium-term challenge for BKG is to turn its recent innovative
initiatives
into commercial success, as the Moroccan marketplace remains
traditionally-oriented. Another challenge is the on-going
oversight and control
of BMCE Capital Solutions, to which middle- and back-office
functions was
outsourced in 2016. A longer-term challenge is the strategic
expansion of BKG in
Africa.
BKG's 'Highest Standards(mar)' rating is based on the following
category scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: Highest
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest
Technology: Highest
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards(mar)'
category demonstrate an
investment platform and operational framework that Fitch
considers superior
relative to the standard applied by domestic institutional
investors.
Company
As the third-largest asset manager in Morocco, BKG has a long
track record and
well- established domestic market presence, supported by BMCE
Bank's banking
network. BKG's profitability, strategic vision and operational
agility support
the company's pan-African and new products development plans.
BKG outsources IT
and risk management to BMCE Capital, the investment bank of BMCE
Group as well
as middle- and back-office functions to BMCE Capital Solutions.
Staffing is
adequate and stable while recruitment is targeted to support the
asset manager's
new, innovative strategies.
Controls
BKG has an effective risk and governance framework that is
deeply embedded in
the business but also benefits from independent oversight from
risk functions
and committees. Documented procedures and controls and formal
reporting
mechanisms further support the effectiveness of the control
environment.
Investment and credit risk limits as well as client guidelines
are fully set up
in the core operating system, Sophis Value. BKG's robust risk
control framework
allows the company to effectively manage sophisticated products,
which are
exposed to higher operational and investment risks than the
traditional products
managed by its peers.
Investments
BKG's investment processes are supported by staffing and IT
resources, which
fully meet the requirements of the funds managed. Investment
decision-making and
monitoring are formalised and conducted as a team. In Fitch's
view, BKG's
investment teams have the skills, tools and capacity to manage
innovative
products, albeit constrained by the lack of maturity of the
Moroccan market.
Operations
Middle- and back-office functions have been outsourced since
March 2016 to BMCE
Capital Solutions, a newly created entity. BKG provides clear
oversight and
control of the relationship, which is fully formalised in a
service level
agreement and operates effectively. Investment operations are
scalable and
robust, allowing BKG to manage increased volumes, including in
other locations,
and more sophisticated or customised products. Reporting to
investors provides
regular and appropriate information for all client segments.
Investor and
management reporting capabilities differentiate BKG from its
peers.
Technology
BKG benefits from an international-standards technological
platform built around
Sophis Value. Data-warehouse and system interfaces (with
accounting system)
further support the front-to-back office system integration.
Advanced technology
provides BKG with a clear competitive advantage. Specifically,
BKG is
digitalising its client interface,(through a dedicated trading
website) and
seeking to exploit big data to enhance the sales and client
service process.
Created in 1995, BKG is a subsidiary of BMCE Bank, the
third-largest bank in
Morocco. At end-June 2016, BKG had MAD50.7bn assets under
management, on behalf
of domestic retail clients, corporates and large institutional
investors. In
line with the overall local market, most of these assets are
concentrated in
domestic fixed income and money market assets (94.8 %).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the rating
drivers, notably through weakened financial conditions, material
operational
loss, heightened staff turnover or deterioration of processes
and policies.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0386
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Asset Manager Rating Criteria (pub. 06 May 2014)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
