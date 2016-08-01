(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings of
People's Leasing & Finance PLC (PLC), Central Finance Company
PLC (CF), Melsta
Regal Finance Ltd (MRF), HNB Grameen Finance Limited (HGL), LB
Finance PLC (LB),
Siyapatha Finance PLC (Siyapatha), Senkadagala Finance PLC
(Senka), AMW Capital
Leasing And Finance PLC (AMCL), Singer Finance PLC (SFL), and
Mercantile
Investment & Finance PLC (MIF).
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of the large
and mid-sized
finance companies in Sri Lanka.
The companies in the peer group remain predominantly exposed to
vehicle
financing. Fitch expects growth potential in the vehicle
financing segment to be
limited due to the increase in import tariffs for cars and the
central bank's
imposition of a 70% cap on loan-to-value ratio for loans
extended for the
purpose of acquiring or using motor vehicles. Fitch expects
asset quality and
capitalisation to deteriorate in the sector following aggressive
loan book
growth in recent years and challenging operating conditions,
which were
signalled in Fitch's downgrade of Sri Lanka's sovereign rating
to 'B+' from
'BB-' in February 2016.
Fitch's ratings on the finance companies in the peer group are
driven by their
business model and franchise, and their risk appetite, which is
reflected in
their exposure to more vulnerable customer segments.
Finance Companies with Institutional Support-Driven Long-Term
Ratings
PLC's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and National Long-Term Rating
continue to
reflect Fitch's view that PLC's parent, the state-owned and
systemically
important People's Bank (AA+(lka)/Stable), would provide
extraordinary support
to PLC, if required. People's Bank's propensity to support PLC
stems from its
75% shareholding in PLC, common brand and PLC's position as a
"strategic
subsidiary" of the bank. The finance company accounted for 29.6%
of the bank's
consolidated post-tax profits and 9.9% of total assets at
end-March 2016. In
addition to its own branches, PLC has 110 window offices within
branches of
People's Bank. The parent's ability to provide support to PLC
stems from the
limited ability of the sovereign (B+/Negative) to provide such
backing.
The negative Outlook on the IDR mirrors that on the sovereign's.
Fitch maintains
a Stable Outlook on the National Long-Term Rating, in line with
that of People's
Bank, as this is a measure of relative strength between issuers
within Sri
Lanka.
AMCL's rating reflects Fitch's view that support would be
forthcoming from
Associated Motorways Private Limited (AMW), which owns 90% of
AMCL, given the
finance company's strategic importance to the parent. This is
based on AMCL's
role in the group, the common AMW brand and the existence of
common creditors,
which contribute to high reputational risk for AMW if AMCL were
to default. In
addition AMW remains a key source of funding for AMCL; 53% of
AMCL's total
funding at end-2015 was either directly borrowed from or
guaranteed by AMW.
AMW is involved in the strategic direction of AMCL, having four
out of 10 seats
on AMCL's board. AMCL also benefits from business referrals from
AMW's branch
network, and has 11 branches within AMW's branches. About 74% of
its advances
comprised vehicle finance facilities provided to its parents'
clients at
end-2015 (end 2014: 46% and 2013:49%).
Siyapatha's rating reflects Fitch's view that support would be
forthcoming from
its parent, Sampath Bank PLC (A+(lka)/Negative), which owns 100%
of Siyapatha
and is involved in the strategic direction of Siyapatha through
board
representation. Siyapatha is rated two notches below its parent
because of
Siyapatha's limited contribution to the group's core businesses
and Siyapatha's
different branding from its parent. Siyapatha's relative size to
Sampath Bank
and its contribution to group profit remains low, averaging 6%
of group profit
in 2013 to 2015. Sampath Bank's leasing book accounted for just
7% of group
advances at end-2015, of which Siyapatha provided 33%.
HGL's rating reflects Fitch's expectation of support from its
parent, Hatton
National Bank PLC (HNB; AA-(lka)/Stable). We apply a two-notch
differential to
reflect that HGL is mainly engaged in the provision of micro
finance, which is
not a significant product for HNB as it accounted for only about
3% of the
bank's loan book at end-2015. Furthermore, there is limited
operational and
management integration of the entities. We also consider HNB's
majority
shareholding (51%), its involvement in the strategic direction
of HGL through
board representation, and the common HNB brand.
The rating of MRF reflects Fitch's expectation of support from
its ultimate
parent, Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka (DIST;
AAA(lka)/Stable), a leading
domestic alcoholic-beverage manufacturer that wholly owns MRF.
The four-notch
differential between DIST and MRF reflects the latter's
negligible role in the
parent company. MRF has limited synergies and low operational
integration with
the group's core business, and a different brand from the
parent. MRF accounted
for just 1.9% of group revenue, 1.1% of consolidated net profit
and 5.4% of
group assets at end-March 2016. Fitch believes that the disposal
of MRF would
not significantly alter the group's operations or earnings,
although that is not
currently planned, according to DIST.
Finance Companies with Long-Term Ratings Driven by Intrinsic
Strength
CF's rating continues to be supported by its strong
capitalisation, which is
driven by above-industry profitability and the company's
practice of high profit
retention. The rating also reflects its better funding profile
compared with
peers; a higher proportion of CF's deposits are sourced from its
established
franchise. However, these strengths are partly offset by CF's
weak asset quality
stemming from its high risk appetite and low provisioning
compared with peers,
despite the recent improvements.
The rating of LB captures its established franchise as the
third-largest
non-bank financial institution in Sri Lanka in terms of assets,
and its
satisfactory levels of capital, which are supported by healthy
revenue
generation and sound profitability through its higher-yielding
products. These
are counterbalanced by its relatively higher risk appetite as
seen from its
exposure to gold-backed lending (end-March 2016: 17.7% of gross
loan book),
which is unique in the licensed finance company peer group, and
increasing
liquidity risk given its high loan growth relative to its assets
(gross loans to
total assets: 88% at end-March 2016). Mitigating factors include
its 10.9%
deposit market share among LFCs, which remains moderately
concentrated and the
availability of unused credit lines.
Senka's rating reflects its satisfactory credit profile that has
been maintained
through economic cycles, its relatively strong franchise among
finance companies
in Sri Lanka and access to longer-term institutional funding.
These positive
factors are counterbalanced by its deposit franchise and
capitalisation, which
are weaker compared with higher-rated peers.
SFL's rating reflects its relatively measured risk appetite,
weaker-than-peers'
franchise and overall stable financial indicators. SFL's
capitalisation is
higher than that of its peers amid modest loan growth, and its
asset-quality
metrics have improved. The rating is underpinned by Fitch's view
that the rating
on SFL's parent, retailing company Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC
(Singer;
A-(lka)/Stable), provides a floor at two notches below its
rating level for
SFL's rating. This reflects Singer's majority ownership in SFL,
the common
Singer brand and Singer's influence on SFL's strategic direction
through
representation on the finance company's board.
MIF's rating reflects its long operating history, satisfactory
capitalisation
and loan book exposure to less risky customer segments relative
to peers.
However, its ratings also capture its high risk appetite, which
is evident in
its substantial exposure to equity investments, low
profitability metrics
relative to peers and greater reliance on concentrated and
short-term funding.
The ratings on the senior debentures of PLC, CF, Senka, SFL and
MIF and the
proposed senior debentures of Siyapatha and Senka are in line
with their
National Long-Term Ratings according to Fitch criteria. Fitch
has not provided
any rating uplift for the collateralisation of CF's and SFL's as
their secured
notes' recovery prospects are considered to be average and
comparable with those
of unsecured notes in a developing legal system.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debentures of CF, LB, Senka, and Siyapatha are
rated one notch
below their National Long-Term Ratings to reflect the
subordination to senior
unsecured creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Finance Companies with Institutional Support Driven Long-Term
Ratings
PLC's ratings may be downgraded if People's Bank ceases to be a
majority
shareholder, if People's Bank's ability to provide support
weakens, or if PLC's
strategic importance to its parent diminishes over time. Fitch
does not expect
PLC's ratings to be upgraded, unless People's Bank's ratings are
upgraded, which
would be most likely driven by an upgrade of the sovereign.
The ratings on AMCL, Siyapatha, MRF and HGL are similarly
sensitive to changes
in Fitch's assessment of their respective parents' ability and
propensity to
provide support, none of which is expected by Fitch in the short
to medium term.
Finance Companies with Long-Term Ratings Driven by Intrinsic
Strength
Fitch deems the ratings upside for the entities whose ratings
are driven by
their own intrinsic strength as limited, taking into account our
view of the
operating environment, which is likely to be challenging over
the short to
medium term. All these ratings are on Stable Outlooks as we
expect the entities'
to maintain their risk profiles and, where necessary, adjust
their risk
appetites to preserve capital. Outperformance against this
backdrop and relative
to peers, while not expected, could make us consider positive
rating action.
CF's rating could be downgraded if it is not able to provide
adequate buffers
against further loan quality deterioration through provisioning,
which would
lead to an increase in net NPLs relative to equity. An upgrade
is only likely if
CF is able to improve its asset quality and provisioning cover
on sustained
basis alongside a reduction in its high risk appetite.
Weakening profitability or a further increase in LB's risk
appetite, indicated
through aggressive loan growth or deterioration in asset
quality, all of which
increase capital impairment risk, could lead to a downgrade of
the company's
ratings. An increase in liquidity risk can also lead to a
downgrade. An upgrade
of LB's rating is contingent on the company achieving stronger
capitalisation
levels, lower exposure to risky assets and a more comfortable
liquidity
position.
Senka's rating could be downgraded if asset quality weakens,
leading to a
material decline in capitalisation or excessive asset
encumbrance. An upgrade of
Senka's rating is contingent upon maintenance of stronger
capitalisation and a
more robust deposit franchise that would allow the company to
expand in a better
controlled manner.
An upgrade of SFL's ratings from an improvement in its
standalone strength is
unlikely as we expect its franchise to remain materially weaker
compared with
that of its more established, higher-rated peers. The more
likely driver of an
upgrade of SFL's rating would be its relationship with its
parent, in particular
its strategic importance to Singer.
A sustained deterioration in SFL's standalone credit profile,
capitalisation and
asset quality relative to similarly rated peers would not result
in a downgrade
of SFL's rating unless our assessment of parental support were
to also change.
Fitch would consider downgrading MIF's ratings if its large
maturity mismatches
were to increase or if MIF were to experience a sustained
deterioration in
capitalisation and asset quality relative to its higher-rated
peers. An upgrade
of MIF's rating is contingent on the company significantly
reducing its equity
investment exposure, structural maturity mismatches and deposit
concentrations,
as well as improving core profitability and maintaining its
capitalisation.
The ratings on the senior debt of PLC, CF, Senka, SFL and MIF,
and the proposed
senior debt of Siyapatha and Senka will move in tandem with
their National
Long-Term Ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The assigned subordinated debt ratings will move in tandem with
their National
Long-Term Ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The following ratings were affirmed as follows:
People's Leasing & Finance PLC:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'B'; Outlook
Negative
Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'B'; Outlook
Negative
National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating for senior unsecured debt at
'AA-(lka)'
Central Finance Company PLC:
National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(lka)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating for senior secured debt at 'A+(lka)'
National Long-Term Rating for senior unsecured debt at 'A+(lka)'
National Long-Term Rating for subordinated debt at 'A(lka)'
Senkadagala Finance PLC
National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(lka)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating for senior unsecured debt at
'BBB+(lka)'
National Long-Term Rating for subordinated debt at 'BBB(lka)'
National Long-Term Rating for proposed senior unsecured debt at
'BBB+(lka)(EXP)'
Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC
National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB(lka)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating for senior secured debt at 'BBB(lka)'
National Long-Term Rating for senior unsecured debt at
'BBB(lka)'
AMW Capital Leasing And Finance PLC
National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Siyaptha Finance PLC
National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(lka)'; Outlook Negative
National Long-Term Rating for proposed senior unsecured debt at
'A-(lka)(EXP)'
National Long-Term Rating for subordinated debt at 'BBB+(lka)'
Melsta Regal Finance Ltd:
National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(lka)'; Outlook Stable
HNB Grameen Finance Ltd.:
National Long-Term Rating at 'A(lka)'; Outlook Stable
LB Finance PLC:
National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating for subordinated debt at 'BBB+(lka)'
Mercantile Investments and Finance PLC
National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating for senior unsecured debt at
'BBB-(lka)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International rating on PLC)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA (National rating on SFL and HGL)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 1,
Sri Lanka
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA (National ratings on PLC, LB, and MRF)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA (National rating on CF)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Kanishka de Silva (National ratings on Senka)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Dilranie Mudannayke (National ratings on AMCL, MIF and
Siyapatha)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Secondary Analysts
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA (National rating on PLC)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA (International rating on PLC and
National rating on CF,
MIF and HGL)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA (National ratings on LB, Senka and AMCL)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Kanishka de Silva (National rating on Siyapatha)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Dilranie Mudannayke (National rating on SFL and MRF)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
People's Bank, Central Finance Company PLC, Sampath Bank PLC and
Hatton National
Bank PLC each have a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
