NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of Regency
Centers Corp. (NYSE: REG) and its operating partnership Regency
Centers, L.P.
(collectively REG, or the company) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of ratings actions follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of REG's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+'
reflects the
company's consistent operating fundamentals which, when combined
with follow-on
equity issuances, have led to a material improvement in leverage
and coverage.
Actual metrics exceed our upgrade sensitivities, and are
expected to improve
further from current levels throughout the ratings horizon.
POSITIVE MOVEMENT IN CREDIT METRICS
REG's pro-rata leverage (defined as net debt divided by trailing
12 months
recurring operating EBITDA) was 5.0x as of March 31, 2016, down
from 5.1x and
5.5x as of Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014, respectively. The company has
improved
leverage primarily due to common equity issuance to fund
acquisitions and
development. Fitch projects the company's leverage to approach
the mid-4x level
by the end of 2018. When including 50% of the company's
preferred stock as debt,
leverage increases by approximately 0.4x, which remains
appropriate for the
'BBB+' rating.
Fitch projects REG's pro-rata fixed charge coverage will reach
2.8x by the end
of 2016 and sustain in the low 3x range through 2018. This
compares to 2.6x for
the TTM ended March 31, 2016, up from 2.5x in 2015 and 2.3x
2014. Fitch defines
fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less
straight-line rents,
leasing commissions and tenant and building improvements,
divided by total
interest incurred and preferred stock dividends.
STABLE FUNDAMENTALS
Operating fundamentals for shopping centers remain favorable
driven in large
part by limited new supply. Pro-rata same-store property net
operating income
(NOI) grew 4.6% in first quarter of 2016, exceeding the
4.0%-4.1% growth from
2012-2015. Rent growth has been strong for both new leases and
renewals in
recent years and is the primary factor driving NOI growth given
relatively
stable occupancies. Fitch expects that same-property NOI will
continue to grow
in the low single digits through 2018 with the company
maintaining its current
occupancy rate. Additionally, the company's lease expiration
schedule is
manageable, with no year representing more than 12.0% of
expiring pro-rata
minimum base rent, further improving the durability of rental
cash flows.
STRONG UA / UD; UNEVEN DEBT MATURITY PROFILE
REG's unencumbered asset (UA) pool provides ample contingent
liquidity to
unsecured bondholders. REG's implied UA value covered its net
unsecured debt by
3.5x as of March 31, 2016 when applying an 8.0% stressed
capitalization rate to
unencumbered NOI, and pro forma for the company's recently
announced tender of
$300 million of unsecured bonds with proceeds from an equity
issuance. This
ratio is strong for the 'BBB+' rating.
Pro forma for the note redemption and extension of the term loan
to 2022, REG
has a manageable debt maturity schedule in the near term.
However, REG still has
some unevenness in its debt maturity schedule further out with
15.2% of pro rata
debt maturing in 2020. However, refinancing risk is mitigated by
the company's
strong unencumbered asset pool and demonstrated access to the
unsecured debt and
equity markets.
LIMITED DEVELOPMENT RISK
While REG was a prolific developer during the last real estate
cycle, the
company is now taking a more measured approach, and the
company's development
exposure is at the lowest level in recent history. A smaller
development
pipeline limits some of the downside risk to key credit metrics
in the next
downturn. The company's net cost-to-complete development was 1%
of its gross
undepreciated assets as of March 31, 2016, compared with levels
of 6.0% in 2008
and 12.7% in 2007. The size of the overall development pipeline
has also
decreased materially since the start of the global financial
crisis, reflective
of an overall de-risking of the company's strategy. Fitch
expects the company to
gradually increase its development pipeline by starting
approximately $175
million of annual developments and redevelopments in 2016 and
2017, which would
still result in development exposure sustaining at a manageable
level.
APPROPRIATE LIQUIDITY
REG's liquidity coverage ratio is 2x for the period April 1,
2016 through Dec.
31, 2017. The base case assumes development costs of $51.2
million which is the
cost-to-complete of on-going development projects and assumes no
new development
starts. Under a scenario in which development spending continues
at its current
trajectory, the company's liquidity coverage would decrease to
1.8x, which is
still strong for the rating. Under a scenario where REG then
refinances 80% of
pro-rata secured debt with new secured debt, liquidity coverage
would improve to
2.4x. Fitch calculates liquidity coverage as sources of
liquidity (proceeds
from the most recent equity offering earmarked for debt
repayment, cash,
availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility, and
projected
retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends)
to uses of
liquidity (pro rata debt maturities, amortization, projected
recurring capital
expenditures and development).
CONSISTENT AFFO PAYOUT RATIO
The company's payout ratio was 79.3% in 2015, enabling it to
retain
approximately $40 million of cash flow annually. This ratio is
in line with the
broader REIT universe. Fitch expects the company's dividend
coverage will remain
between 70%-80% over the three-year projection period, enabling
a modest degree
of internal capital formation.
MODERATE GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION
REG's community and neighborhood shopping center portfolio has
moderate
geographic and anchor tenant concentrations. Over 70% of REG's
annualized base
rent is derived from its top 25 markets, with the highest
concentration within
the states of California, Florida and Texas. Although REG's
three largest
tenants by annual base rent (ABR) represent 11.2% of ABR, this
tenant
concentration is offset somewhat by the fact that Fitch rates
two of REG's top
tenants as investment grade. The company's three largest tenants
are The Kroger
Co. (4.7%, IDR of 'BBB'), Publix Super Markets Inc. (3.6%), and
Albertsons Inc.
(2.9%).
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between REG's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB+' IDR. Based
on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids
in Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated Apr. 5, 2016,
available on Fitch's
website at www.fitchratings.com, the company's cumulative
redeemable preferred
stock is deeply subordinated and has loss absorption elements
that would likely
result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
PRO-RATA RATIONALE
Fitch looks at REG's property portfolio profile, credit
statistics, debt
maturities, and liquidity position based on combining its
wholly-owned
properties and its pro-rata share of co-investment partnerships,
to analyze the
company as if each of the co-investment partnerships was
dissolved via
distribution in kind.
Several of REG's co-investment partnerships provide for
unilateral dissolution.
Most of these co-investment partnerships provide for a
distribution in kind in
the event of a dissolution, whereby REG and its limited partner
unwind the
partnership by distributing the underlying properties (and
related
property-level debt, if any) to each partner based on each
partner's respective
ownership percentage in the partnership. Further, the company
has supported its
co-investment partnerships in the past by raising common equity
to repay or
refinance its share of secured debt, demonstrating its
willingness to de-lever
these partnerships.
Fitch views REG's partnership platform positively as it provides
REG with
broader market insights and incremental fee and property income.
Via follow-on
common equity offerings, the company has also reduced leverage
in its
partnerships to levels consistent with leverage on the
wholly-owned consolidated
portfolio.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that REG's operating
fundamentals will
remain favorable over the next 12-to-24 months and that the
issuer will maintain
credit metrics consistent with the 'BBB+' rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for REG include:
Same-store revenue growth in the mid 2% range for 2016-2018;
Acquisitions of $350 million in 2016 and $100 million in both
2017 and 2018, all
at a 4.5% yield;
Dispositions of $125 million in 2016, and $200 million in both
2017 and 2018 all
at a 7.5% yield.
Additional (re)development spending of $175 in 2016-2017 and
$200 million in
2018;
All secured debt is refinanced dollar for dollar at fixed rates
starting at 4.5%
in 2016 and rising to 5.0% by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on REG's
ratings:
--Demonstrated market-leading capital markets access across the
broader REIT
universe;
--Fitch's expectation of pro-rata leverage sustaining below 4.5x
for several
quarters (pro-rata leverage was 5.0x for the TTM ended March 31,
2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x for several
quarters (pro-rata coverage was 2.6x for the TTM ended March 31,
2016).
The following factors may have a negative impact on REG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x for several
quarters.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Regency Centers Corporation
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Preferred Stock to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Regency Centers, L.P.
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Unsecured Revolving Facility to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Term Loan to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
A summary of financial adjustments includes combining the
financial results of
REG's wholly-owned properties and its pro-rata share of
co-investment
partnerships, Fitch's exclusion of non-cash stock-based
compensation in G&A
expense, and inclusion of 50% of preferred stock in debt
calculation.
