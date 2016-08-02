(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published 'AA-/F1+'
Long- and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for General Electric
Company (GE) and
GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC (GE Capital). Fitch has also
published debt
ratings for GE and GE Capital, including those of certain GE
Capital
subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $156
billion of GE's
consolidated debt is covered by the ratings.
Fitch's ratings and financial measures for GE's industrial
businesses (GE
Industrial) consider GE Capital on an equity basis, including
approximately $65
billion of GE Capital debt as of June 30, 2016 maintained as
intercompany debt
with GE. The ratings for GE Capital incorporate support from GE.
A full rating list appears at the end of this release.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that GE will
maintain a strong
balance sheet and that after completing the divestiture of GE
Capital's non-core
businesses the company's priority for cash deployment will be
acquisitions,
which would be expected to generate incremental earnings and
cash flow. A
smaller GE Capital provides GE with incremental financial
flexibility to
leverage its balance sheet over the next several years, but
Fitch expects GE
will maintain a disciplined financial strategy that supports its
ability to
invest in its long-cycle power and aviation businesses, focus on
markets with
high technology content, and maintain strong competitive
positions.
The ratings incorporate expectations for potentially substantial
capital
deployment for acquisitions over the next several years, as well
as continued
high dividend payouts. Industrial debt issuance could be
significant depending
on acquisition opportunities. Fitch expects leverage metrics
will rise modestly
compared to current levels. The capacity for incremental debt
would be supported
by lower absolute risk related to GE Capital, expected growth in
earnings and
cash flow over the next several years, and additional earnings
and cash flow
from potential acquisitions. Fitch expects credit metrics such
as leverage will
remain appropriate for GE's overall enterprise risk level, which
Fitch considers
to be relatively low as a result of GE's diversification, strong
market
positions, strong services earnings, scale, and technology
portfolio.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GE Industrial
The ratings for GE incorporate the company's global presence,
broad product
portfolio, large market shares in its core infrastructure and
healthcare
markets, and strong technological capabilities. Substantial
services revenue
generates more than 80% of GE's industrial operating profit and
dampens the
impact on financial results from volatility in the company's
energy and capital
goods end-markets. Some credit protection measures are weak for
the rating, but
Fitch believes GE's strong operating profile and financial
resources give it a
low overall enterprise risk. GE's large scale and market
position give it a
broad perspective on industry developments, the capacity to
invest in new
technologies, and adjust market trends. When the divestiture of
GE Capital's
non-core businesses is completed GE's industrial businesses will
represent at
least 90% of consolidated earnings compared with less than 50%
several years ago
when GE Capital was larger.
A key rating consideration is the 'GE Capital Exit Plan,'
launched in 2015 and
expected to be largely completed by the end of 2016. After its
non-core
businesses have been divested, GE Capital will be concentrated
in its vertical
businesses that serve the aviation, energy and industrial
(working capital
solutions, healthcare equipment finance, and trade payables
services) markets.
GE Capital's smaller size reduces the company's exposure to
funding, credit
quality, regulatory and other risks inherent to finance
companies.
GE Capital will still be large, with assets in excess of $100
billion, and will
make a meaningful contribution to GE's overall financial
results. Although the
majority of GE Capital's volume is not directly related to
financing sales by
GE's industrial business, GE benefits from the combined domain
expertise and
market presence offered by synergies between the finance and
industrial
platforms. GE Capital will also contribute to the
diversification of GE's
overall business profile, and the strong market position of the
GECAS segment
contributes to the quality of the rest of GE's portfolio.
An important aspect of the GE Capital Exit Plan is the
significant reduction in
dividends to GE from GE Capital, which Fitch estimates will
directionally mirror
the decline in ending net investment (ENI) from $363 billion at
the end of 2014
to below $100 billion upon completion of the exit. However, GE's
dividend
payments to shareholders will also decline, reflecting share
repurchases and a
lower share count targeted by GE associated with the GE Capital
Exit Plan.
GE's industrial business portfolio is now largely aligned with
the company's
focus on infrastructure markets, reflecting a series of
acquisitions and
divestitures. The evolution of GE's business mix should
complement the company's
increasingly important digital strategy. Integration and
restructuring costs
will pressure profitability this year following the acquisition
of Alstom in
late 2015, although GE also will recognize large gains including
the divestiture
of its non-core appliance business in June 2016. Fitch expects
margins will
recover after 2016 as GE realizes operating synergies and
further reduces
corporate costs.
Rating concerns include potential support required for GE
Capital albeit much
lower than in the past, large net pension liabilities, the risk
that future
larger-than-expected share repurchases or acquisitions could
weaken GE's
currently strong financial profile, and cyclicality in GE's
infrastructure
markets. However, Fitch believes future acquisitions will be
targeted toward
adjacent industrial markets and that GE will be disciplined in
its cash
deployment for acquisitions or share repurchases. Other concerns
include the
typical large intra-quarter use of commercial paper and the high
dividend payout
which affects free cash flow as defined by Fitch. Rating
concerns are offset by
GE's diversification, significant financial resources, and
steady operating
performance through business cycles compared to its industrial
peers.
GE's financial leverage at March 31, 2016 included total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR
of 1.7x (2.5x including an adjustment to include customer
receivables factored
through GE Capital that totaled $13 billion at Dec. 31, 2015).
Fitch estimates
total adjusted debt/EBITDAR will remain near the current range
as acquired
earnings at Alstom offset weaker results in the Oil & Gas
segment and the loss
of earnings from GE's appliance business. Fitch's calculation of
leverage would
be lower when including earnings from GE Capital which Fitch
excludes from
EBITDA in order to focus on industrial credit metrics.
Leverage would be higher if GE's intra-quarter use of commercial
paper were
included. The company repays most commercial paper at
quarter-ends as part of
its working capital management. A portion of the repayment is
funded temporarily
from cash located outside the U.S., which Fitch does not
typically include as
available cash due to tax liabilities that could be incurred if
the cash is
repatriated. GE's industrial business maintained total cash
balances of $10.4
billion at the end of 2015 compared to $500 million of
commercial paper
balances.
GE typically generates strong cash flow from operations. Fitch
estimates
operating cash flow in 2016 could be approximately $12
billion-$13 billion,
excluding dividends from GE Capital, compared to more than $10
billion in 2015
which included nearly $2 billion usage for working capital.
Fitch estimates FCF
after dividends in 2016 could be slightly positive. Fitch's
calculation of FCF
is after pension contributions and excludes dividends from GE
Capital. It also
excludes changes in receivables sold to GE Capital. Corporate
dividends to
shareholders represent a large use of operating cash flow and
contribute to GE's
low FCF compared to some other large industrial companies.
Fitch also considers GE's cash flow metrics adjusted to include
dividends from
GE Capital as GE Capital is a significant contributor to GE's
consolidated
financial results and valuation. Fitch estimates these
dividends, excluding
one-time large dividends in the near term, could be
approximately $1 billion
annually after the GE Capital exit is completed.
Over the next two to three years, Fitch expects FCF will be
reduced by large
pension contributions to the GE Pension Plan, including
approximately $2.1
billion required in 2017. At the end of 2015, GE's pension plans
were
approximately 75% funded on a PBO basis, excluding the unfunded
GE Supplemental
plan. No contributions to the GE Pension Plan were required in
2014 or 2015 and
are not required in 2016. GE expects to contribute $250 million
to the GE
Supplementary Pension Plan and for administrative expenses on
its principal
plans in 2016. It expects to contribute $930 million to its
other pension plans.
GE Capital plans to pay $35 billion of dividends to GE under the
GE Capital Exit
Plan, including $18 billion in 2016. The large dividends will
fund $35 billion
of share repurchases. Other returns to GE shareholders include
regular dividends
and the $20 billion split-off of Synchrony Financial in 2015.
GE's $10 billion acquisition of Alstom's thermal, renewables and
grid businesses
is consistent with GE's strategy to focus on its strengths in
industrial
infrastructure. Alstom's substantial installed base boosted GE's
services
revenue, particularly in the Power business where GE's services
backlog
increased by approximately 23% to $63 billion following the
acquisition.
Alstom's project portfolio included a $29 billion equipment and
services
backlog, and its electrical grid businesses expanded GE's global
scale in
utility and industrial markets. Some of Alstom's businesses were
contributed to
three joint ventures (grid technology, renewable energy, and
global nuclear and
French steam power) to which GE contributed its Digital Energy
business. Fitch
believes GE should achieve its targeted annual cost synergies
associated with
the acquired Alstom businesses of $3 billion over five years,
including $1.1
billion in 2016, partly offset by $1.9 billion of total
implementation costs.
The Oil and Gas segment has been especially affected by lower
oil prices and the
resulting decline in demand for oilfield equipment and services,
with orders
down approximately 39% in the first half of 2016, GE is
implementing $800
million of cost reductions to achieve its targeted 30% organic
decline in
segment operating profit for the year. Revenue in the
Transportation segment is
likely to fall by in 2016 due to rising industry levels of
parked locomotives
associated lower commodity-driven freight shipments, and the
sale of the
signaling business to Alstom in late 2015.
Most of GE's other businesses should see higher sales in 2016,
particularly the
Power, Renewables and Aviation segments, which are benefiting
from shifts
associated with environment concerns (Power and Renewables) and
high backlogs in
commercial aerospace (Aviation). Sales in the Transportation
segment likely will
decline due to lower freight volumes at its rail customers and
by comparison
with a solid year in 2015. Concerns about cyclicality are
mitigated by GE's low
earnings volatility, considerable financial flexibility, large
installed base of
equipment, high-margin services business, and a substantial
backlog which can be
expected to contribute to GE's future earnings, cash flow and
financial
flexibility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GE Capital
The IDRs for GE Capital and its rated subsidiaries are linked to
and equalized
with those of GE, reflecting Fitch's view that GE Capital is a
core subsidiary
of GE, as defined under Fitch's 'Global Non-Bank Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria.'
This view is supported by the fact that GE Capital remains a key
and integral
part of certain of GE's industry verticals, shares its branding
with the broader
GE organization and benefits from explicit guarantees of its
existing financial
obligations. GE has made strong legal commitments to support GE
Capital under
the second global supplemental bond indenture dated Dec. 2,
2015, under which GE
Capital's existing obligations are fully, irrevocably and
unconditionally
guaranteed by GE. In addition, GE Capital operates in the same
jurisdictions as
GE and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE. Lastly, the reduced
size of GE
Capital's assets to $219.4 billion as of June 30, 2016 from
$500.6 billion as of
Dec. 31, 2014, increases GE's financial ability to support GE
Capital.
Credit strengths of GE Capital on a standalone basis include its
strong
franchise and global brand, market leading position in aircraft
lending and
leasing, established positions in energy finance and industrial
finance, strong
and experienced management team, adequate liquidity, reduced
commercial paper
utilization, and high unsecured debt levels.
Credit constraints on a standalone basis include reliance on
wholesale funding
sources, cyclicality and residual value risk inherent in certain
of GE Capital's
activities, particularly aircraft leasing, and less regulatory
oversight of GE
Capital going forward.
Fitch views GE Capital's execution on the exit plan as strong,
with signed
agreements with buyers for $181 billion of ENI excluding
liquidity, of which
$158 billion was completed as of June 30, 2016. In 2015, GE
Capital also
finalized the split-off of Synchrony Financial, merged legacy
General Electric
Capital Corporation into GE, and exchanged $36 billion of legacy
General
Electric Capital Corporation debt for new GE guaranteed notes.
GE Capital
returned $25 billion to GE in 2015 including dividends and paid
$15 billion in
dividends to GE year-to-date through July 2016, with $18 billion
expected for
full-year 2016.
GE announced that the Financial Stability Oversight Council had
rescinded GE
Capital's designation as a Domestic Systemically Important
Financial Institution
(D-SIFI) effective June 28, 2016. However, GE Capital remains
indirectly
regulated, as its foreign subsidiary, GE Capital International
Holdings Limited,
remains supervised by the U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority
until its banking
interests in the European Union are exited.
GE Capital has strong underwriting standards and risk controls.
In 2012, it
enhanced its economic capital (E-Cap) framework based on
regulatory guidance and
industry practice. The E-Cap model utilizes various tools that
are driven by
simulations and Value-at-Risk across various asset classes.
These include
aircraft operating leases and aircraft loans in GE Capital
Aviation Services
(GECAS), debt, tax equity and equity investments in structured
and project
finance in GE Energy Financial Services (EFS), and working
capital solutions and
trade payables services in GE Industrial Finance (IF). The
company also performs
ongoing stress testing. GE Capital's overall control framework
consists of
limits, product standards, monitoring and reporting to governing
bodies
including the Enterprise Risk Management Committee and GE Board
of Directors,
which ensures compliance and regular monitoring.
Asset quality metrics have been largely stable despite the shift
in portfolio
mix as a result of the exit plan that has weakened overall
lessee and borrower
credit quality. Allowance for losses on financing receivables
totaled $74
million in 2Q'16, representing 0.31% of financing receivables,
down from $81
million in 2015 (0.32% of financing receivables) and $93 million
in 2014 (0.36%
of financing receivables). However, GE management recently
stated that the oil
and gas environment remains tough, and therefore Fitch expects
that energy
equity investments could face further asset quality challenges
in the near to
medium term.
GE Capital's leverage ratio, defined by Fitch as gross debt to
tangible equity
(total shareowners' equity plus preferred equity less goodwill
and other
intangible assets) was 4.5x as of June 30, 2016, compared to
5.2x as of Dec. 31,
2015 and 4.1x as of Dec. 31, 2014. Company-reported gross debt
to equity (gross
debt less liquidity divided by shareowners' equity) was 4.1x as
of June 30,
2016, down from 4.6x as of Dec. 31, 2015 and 4.0x as of Dec. 31,
2014. Fitch
expects this leverage ratio to remain within the 4.5x-5.0x range
over the next
two years, now that the D-SIFI designation has been rescinded.
Fitch tends to
focus on gross debt leverage ratios; however, company-reported
net debt to
equity was 2.5x as of June 30, 2016, down from 2.6x as of Dec.
31, 2015 and 3.1x
as of Dec. 31, 2014.
While current and future leverage ratios are viewed as higher
than Fitch's
quantitative benchmarks for a standalone finance and leasing
company rated
'AA-', the GE guarantee on GE Capital's debt and GE's ability to
provide support
to GE Capital offset the standalone leverage ratio.
GE Capital's earnings and profitability ratios in 2015 and the
year-to-date
period ended June 30, 2016 were negatively impacted by one-time
financial
charges associated with the GE Capital exit plan, as well as
losses from
discontinued operations. Net loss from GE Capital attributable
to GE common
shareowners was $2.3 billion in the first half of 2016 and a
$15.8 billion net
loss in 2015, compared to net earnings of $6.9 billion in 2014
and net earnings
of $5.9 billion in 2013. Fitch expects financial charges and
earnings from
discontinued operations to become less meaningful as the company
completes the
GE Capital Exit Plan throughout the remainder of 2016.
On a core basis, Fitch views GE Capital's earnings as strong,
supported in part
by the benefit of lower funding costs relative to most
standalone finance and
leasing companies. Return on average assets (ROAA), defined as
GE Capital's net
earnings attributable to GE common shareholders excluding
after-tax charges
related to the GE Capital Exit Plan divided by average assets,
was 1.5% in 2015,
though negative 1.4% in the first half of 2016 due to the timing
of charges
prior to dispositions. ROAA was 1.4% in 2014, 1.1% in 2013 and
also 1.1% in
2012.
The 'AA-' IDR for GE Capital EFS Financing Inc. reflects the
credit support
provided by GE Capital, and thus GE, to GE Capital EFS Financing
Inc. The 'F1+'
rating for GE Capital Treasury Services LLC follows the
formation of this entity
as an issuer of commercial paper, guaranteed by GE, which is
used to fund
short-term working capital needs of GE Capital's operations.
The 'AA-' senior secured debt rating of GE Capital and the 'AA-'
senior
unsecured debt ratings of GE Capital International Funding Co.
and other GE
Capital subsidiaries are equalized with the IDRs of these
entities and reflect
Fitch's expectation of average recoveries. The 'A+' subordinated
debt rating and
the 'A' preferred stock rating reflect incremental risk relative
to the IDR;
these notches are a function of increased loss severity due to
subordination and
heightened risk of non-performance relative to senior
obligations.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for GE Industrial
include:
--Organic revenue grows by low single digits in 2016 as higher
sales in the
Power, Aviation and Renewables segments more than offsets lower
sales of
locomotives and a large decline in the oil and gas segment.
--EBITDA margins in 2016 decline due to the negative impact of
the Alstom
acquisition. Margins improve after 2016 due to benefits from the
integration of
Alstom, lower restructuring costs, and ongoing cost
improvements.
--The GE Capital Exit Plan is completed as planned.
--Large dividends from GE Capital are used to fund share
repurchases in the next
two to three years as part of the GE Capital Exit Plan.
--Alstom integration contributes to cost synergies, including $1
billion in
2016.
--GE generates positive FCF.
--Cash deployment prioritizes acquisitions over share
repurchases.
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for GE Capital
include:
--GE Capital's outstanding debt will remain explicitly
guaranteed by GE.
--GE Capital will pay $18 billion in dividends to GE in 2016.
--GE Capital's gross debt to tangible equity calculated by Fitch
and GE
Capital's company-reported gross debt to equity (gross debt less
liquidity
divided by shareowners' equity) will remain around 4.5x-5.0x
over the Outlook
horizon.
--The company will complete the exit plan by year-end 2016 with
ENI remaining
around $80 billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
GE Industrial
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--GE directs its operating strategy away from its industrial
businesses;
--Market shares decline materially;
--Services generate a consistently lower proportion of revenue
and profit;
--EBITDA margins fail to recover following an expected decline
in 2016;
--GE Capital's asset quality and liquidity are weaker than
expected, resulting
in lower dividends to, or requiring support from, GE.
--GE's financial strategy becomes more aggressive than expected,
including
debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases that lead to
consistently higher
leverage, including total adjusted debt/EBITDAR sustained above
2.0x (above 3.0x
including Fitch's adjustments for factored receivables), or
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted leverage sustained above 2.2x (above
3.2x including
Fitch's adjustments for factored receivables).
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Segment margins increase toward 20% on a sustained basis.
--FCF and liquidity are sufficient to reduce GE's average
commercial paper usage
well below $10 billion.
GE Capital
As long as GE Capital's outstanding debt remains explicitly
guaranteed by GE,
Fitch cannot envision a scenario where GE Capital's ratings
would not be
equalized with those of GE. If in the future, GE Capital or its
subsidiaries
were to issue (or signal their intention to issue) debt that did
not benefit
from an explicit guarantee from GE, Fitch would consider the
degree of strategic
importance of GE Capital to GE and the willingness and ability
of GE to extend
financial support to GE Capital in determining the ratings of GE
Capital and its
debt obligations. Since the ratings of GE Capital and its rated
subsidiaries are
linked to those of GE, the rating sensitivities for GE Capital
are the same as
those listed above for GE Industrial.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
GE Industrial's liquidity at June 30, 2016 included cash of $10
billion. Most of
GE's cash is held outside the U.S. and is subject to income
taxes if
repatriated. Average cash and debt balances are higher than
reported at
quarter-ends due to GE's use of commercial paper. Commercial
paper typically is
highest during intra-quarter periods and is substantially repaid
before
quarter-ends using overseas cash. Liquidity also included $20
billion of credit
lines exceeding one year. GE Capital has indirect access to the
lines through
intercompany loans from GE Industrial.
At March 31, 2016, GE Industrial's liquidity was offset by
nearly $3.4 billion
of debt due within one year, excluding amounts assumed from GE
Capital. GE's
industrial debt totaled $19.4 billion and included approximately
$15 billion of
notes due between 2017 and 2044.
GE Capital has strong liquidity and financial flexibility. GE
Capital had $56
billion of liquidity as of June 30, 2016 and its next 24 months
liquidity
coverage ratio, defined as cash, bank line availability and
readily available
investment securities divided by debt maturities is 171%.
Additionally, 96.8% of
GE Capital's debt funding was unsecured as of June 30, 2016. GE
Capital's
commercial paper outstanding as of June 30, 2016 totaled $5
billion or 4.9% of
total funding.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has published the following ratings:
General Electric Company
--Long term IDR 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt 'A+';
--Preferred stock 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1+';
--Commercial paper 'F1+'.
GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC
--Long-term IDR 'AA-';
--Senior secured debt 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt 'A+';
--Preferred stock 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1+'.
GE Capital EFS Financing Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'AA-'.
GE Capital Treasury Services LLC
--Short-term IDR 'F1+';
--Commercial paper 'F1+'.
GE Capital International Holdings Ltd.
--Long-term IDR 'AA-'.
GE Capital US Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'AA-'.
GE Capital International Funding Co.
--Long-term IDR 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
GE Capital Australia Funding Pty. Ltd
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
GE Capital Canada Funding Company
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
GE Capital European Funding
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
GE Capital UK Funding
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
SUSA Partnership, L.P.
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
Security Capital Group Inc.
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
GE
Primary Analyst
Eric Ause, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
GE Capital
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Committee Chairperson
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
Factoring: GE Industrial's debt and assets have been adjusted to
include
approximately $13 billion of off-balance sheet customer
receivables factored
through GE Capital as of Dec. 31, 2015.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 03
Dec 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009838
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.