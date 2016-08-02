(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded the
Short-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of The Export-Import Bank of the Republic
of China
(Taiwan's Eximbank) to 'F1+' from 'F1'. At the same time, Fitch
has affirmed the
bank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'A+' with a Positive
Outlook, National
Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(twn)' with a Stable Outlook, Support
Rating at '1' and
Support Rating Floor at 'A+'. As the policy bank effectively
acts as agent of
the state, no Viability Rating is assigned. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the upgrade of Taiwan's Short-Term IDR
and other
rating changes on 22 July 2016. (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1009379">Fitch
Applies Criteria
Change to Global Sovereign Ratings at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND
SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, Support Rating Floor and Outlook for Taiwan's Eximbank
remain aligned
with those of the Taiwan sovereign, reflecting Fitch's
expectations of the
extremely high probability of extraordinary support from the
government in the
event it is required. As such, the bank's Support Rating is at
'1'. The policy
bank is wholly owned by the state and is entitled to loss
compensation from the
state under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act.
The bank is
tasked with promoting trade and developing the Taiwanese economy
and its policy
mission is important given the country's export-dependent
economic structure.
Taiwan's Eximbank has a strong linkage to the government.
Funding and export
insurance contributions from various government agencies and the
central bank
remained major sources of funding. The government has considered
measures to
reinforce the bank's policy role of promoting the nation's
exports in light of
the decline in Taiwan's exports in the past one to two years.
The measures
included a series of capital infusions between 2016 and 2018 so
as to expand the
bank's lending capacity. The government has injected into the
bank new capital
of TWD3.8bn by 1H16.
Taiwan's Eximbank's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same
level as its
National Long-Term Rating, in line with Fitch's criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND
SENIOR DEBT
Any rating action on Taiwan would likely trigger a similar
rating action on the
IDRs and Support Rating Floor of Taiwan's Eximbank. However, the
latter's
National Long-Term Rating, already the highest on the national
scale, has a
Stable Outlook and would likely remain the same regardless of
the changes in the
Taiwan sovereign ratings. Similarly, the bank's existing senior
debt rating will
also remain unchanged on the national scale should the Taiwan
sovereign ratings
be changed.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 81757603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009819
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.