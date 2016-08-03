(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded the National
Long-Term Ratings of 10 Polish local and regional governments
(LRGs). It has
also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of Poland-based
Zaklad Komunikacji
Miejskiej w Gdansku Sp. z o.o. (ZKM) and its PLN220m tram
revenue bond programme
and bonds. The full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions reflect the recalibration of the Polish
National Rating scale
following the downgrade of Poland's Long-Term Local Currency
Issuer Default
Rating on 22 July 2016 (See 'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to
Poland's Ratings
at www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating sensitivities for each entity remain unchanged as
outlined in the
respective Rating Action Commentaries published previously.
The rating actions on the National Long-Term Ratings are as
follows:
The City of Gdansk: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from 'AA(pol)',
Outlook Positive
The City of Gliwice: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from 'AA-(pol)',
Outlook Stable
The Region of Mazowieckie: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from
'AA(pol)', Outlook
Stable
The City of Szczecin: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from 'AA-(pol)',
Outlook Stable
ZKM Gdansk: upgraded to 'AA-(pol)' from 'A+(pol)', Outlook
Positive
ZKM Gdansk's Tram Revenue bond programme: upgraded to 'AA(pol)'
from
'AA-(pol)'
The City of Rybnik: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from 'AA-(pol)',
Outlook Stable
The City of Bydgoszcz: upgraded to 'AA(pol)' from 'A+(pol)',
Outlook Stable
The City of Rzeszow: upgraded to 'AA-(pol)' from 'A+(pol)',
Outlook Stable
The City of Torun: upgraded to 'A+(pol)' from 'A(pol)', Outlook
Stable
The City of Kielce: upgraded to 'A+(pol)' from 'A(pol)', Outlook
Stable
The Municipality of Ostrow Wielkopolski: upgraded to 'A+(pol)'
from 'A(pol)',
Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Maurycy Michalski (City of Gdansk, City of Gliwice, ZKM Gdansk)
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Magdalena Mikolajczak (City of Szczecin, City of Bydgoszcz, City
of Torun, City
of Kielce, Municipality of Ostrow Wielkopolski)
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Dorota Dziedzic (Region of Mazowieckie, City of Rybnik)
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Renata Dobrzynska (City of Rzeszow)
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analysts:
Maurycy Michalski (City of Torun)
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Magdalena Mikolajczak (City of Rzeszow, City of Gliwice, Region
of Mazowieckie,
City of Rybnik)
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Renata Dobrzynska (City of Szczecin, City of Bydgoszcz, City of
Kielce)
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Dorota Dziedzic (City of Gdansk, ZKM Gdansk, Municipality of
Ostrow
Wielkopolski)
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338
62 81, Email:
malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
