(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn
WGZ BANK AG
Westdeutsche Genossenschafts-Zentralbank's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'AA-', Outlook Stable, and Short-Term IDR of 'F1+' following
the bank's
merger with DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
(AA-/Stable/F1+).
DZ BANK acquired WGZ BANK in accordance with the merger
agreement signed on 12
April 2016 based on an exchange ratio of 67.6 DZ BANK shares for
one WGZ BANK
share valuing the combined entity at EUR17.6bn. The enlarged DZ
BANK is now the
sole central institution of Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe
(GFG, the German
cooperative banking group, AA-/Stable/F1+) and intends to
complete WGZ BANK's
integration by end-2018.
WGZ BANK was a member of GFG's mutual support scheme, as is its
legal successor
DZ BANK. Therefore, WGZ's creditors continue to benefit from the
mutual support
scheme's comprehensive coverage. Fitch does not rate WGZ BANK's
outstanding
notes. The merger between DZ BANK and WGZ BANK was also why DZ
BANK was excluded
from the European Banking Authority's 2016 EU-wide stress test.
The IDRs of all 1,029 member banks of GFG's mutual support
scheme are aligned
with GFG's IDRs, in line with Fitch's approach to rating mutual
banking groups
backed by mutual support mechanisms. Beside the enlarged DZ
BANK, members are
predominantly small local Volksbanken and Raiffeisenbanken based
and operating
in Germany and DZ BANK's major banking subsidiaries, which are
product suppliers
to local banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings were withdrawn because WGZ BANK ceased to exist as a
legal entity on
31 July 2016. As a result, Fitch will no longer provide ratings
or analytical
coverage for this issuer. GFG's and DZ BANK's ratings are
unaffected by the
merger. We do not assign Viability Ratings to GFG's members.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
Date of relevant rating committee: 22 January 2016
