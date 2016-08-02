(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Navy
Mutual Aid
Association's (Navy Mutual) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A+'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Navy Mutual's IFS rating and Stable Outlook reflect the
association's very
strong capitalization, modest profitability, high-quality
investment portfolio
and unique market niche. The ratings also consider the company's
interest-sensitive product profile along with its narrow focus
and relatively
small scale.
Navy Mutual maintains extremely strong capitalization with an
RBC ratio of 518%
as of Dec. 31, 2015. The company's total adjusted capital (TAC)
increased 5% to
$283 million during 2015, driven primarily by solid earnings.
The company has no
financial leverage and very low operating leverage at 9.3x at
year-end 2015.
Fitch views the company's profitability as modest but in line
with mutual peers,
given its strategy of distributing excess earnings to its
members through
relatively high crediting rates and policyholder dividends. The
company targets
a level of profitability that maximizes value to its members
while supporting
new business growth and providing a cushion against unexpected
losses.
Navy Mutual reported a net operating gain of $15 million in 2015
compared with
$8 million in 2014, partially due to more normalized surrender
activity as
compared with elevated surrenders reported in 2014.
Navy Mutual has one of the most conservative investment
portfolios in Fitch's
universe with investment-grade bonds making up 99% of fixed
income assets. The
company also has below-average exposure to 'BBB'-rated bonds,
thus subjecting it
to less credit risk than the industry. Total risky assets, which
include below
investment-grade bonds, lower quality real estate, unaffiliated
common stock and
Schedule BA assets, in relation to TAC remains exceptionally low
at 38% compared
with an industry average of 80%.
Prolonged low interest rates continue to pressure Navy Mutual's
earnings and
Fitch expects its interest spread to narrow further in 2016.
Fitch believes that
Navy Mutual effectively manages its interest rate risk through
product design,
adequate pricing, actively managed duration and liquidity
management.
Fitch views Navy Mutual as being at the upper end of its IFS
range, due to its
narrow focus and the long-term challenge of membership growth.
Navy Mutual has a
solid niche position as a low-cost provider of insurance
protection products to
the United States Sea Services and their families.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the intermediate term,
as Navy Mutual's
modest scale and narrow market focus limit the upside in its
rating.
Key ratings triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--A decline in estimated RBC to below 400% company action level;
--A spike in investment-related losses or a trend of sustained
net operating
losses;
--A significant change in war risk exposure and experience;
--An unfavorable change in tax/regulatory status.
Fitch affirms the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Navy Mutual Aid Association
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Committee Chairperson
James Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
