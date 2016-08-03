(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of South Africa-based RMB Structured
Insurance Limited
(RMBSI), Ireland-based RMB Financial Services Limited (RMBFS)
and
Mauritius-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited PCC (RMBSI PCC)
at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has simultaneously upgraded RMBSI's National IFS rating to
'AA-(zaf)' from
'A+(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of South Africa's
Long-Term Local
Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
(see 'Fitch
Applies Criteria Changes to Global Sovereign Ratings' dated 22
July 2016 on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has affirmed the RMBSI group's international scale IFS
ratings despite the
downgrade of South Africa's LTLC IDR. This action follows the
application of
Fitch's revised Sovereign Criteria to the notching relationship
between
sovereign LTLC and Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs. The
affirmation considers
that the downgrade of South Africa's LTLC IDR does not signal a
further
weakening in operating conditions for South African insurers.
RMBSI's National Ratings have been upgraded to retain the
insurer's relative
position on the South African National Ratings scale, following
Fitch's
recalibration of the scale in light of the LTLC rating action.
On the new scale,
RMBSI's implied LTLC IDR of 'BB+' maps to an implied National
Long-Term rating
of 'A+(zaf)', resulting in a National scale IFS one notch
higher.
The ratings reflect the companies' strong capital positions, as
well as the
RMBSI group's resilient fee and underwriting income, prudent
investment policy
and conservative approach to underwriting risk. These positive
rating drivers
are offset by the group's small size (particularly in relation
to other insurers
in the market) and concentration risk, stemming from its focus
on the South
African market and its limited number of clients.
RMBSI PCC's and RMBFS's ratings reflect the companies' strong
links to the RMBSI
group. We view RMBSI PCC and RMBFS as "Core" to the RMBSI group,
as defined in
our insurance rating methodology, and therefore align their IFS
ratings with
RMBSI.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of South Africa's Long-Term Foreign or Local
Currency IDRs would
trigger a similar rating action on RMBSI's IFS ratings. However,
a one-notch
upgrade of South Africa's IDRs is unlikely to lead to a
corresponding action on
RMBSI's IFS ratings.
RMBSI group's South African National Scale ratings could be
upgraded if there is
sustained profitable growth that improves the overall scale and
creditworthiness
of the group relative to other South African issuers, provided
the strong
capital position is maintained.
A downgrade of both the National and International scale ratings
could result
from a sharp decline in revenue or earnings or a sustained sharp
deterioration
in capitalisation, as measured by regulatory solvency or Fitch's
Prism
Factor-Based Model.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009865
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.