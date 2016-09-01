(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Macro Risk Scenario - US
Wage Shock
here
LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) A domestic US wage cost shock could
lead to
substantial financial tightening, which would result in a
significant slowdown
in the world economy, according to a new global macro scenario
report from Fitch
Ratings. In the report Fitch economists explore the consequences
of a much
faster-than-expected pick-up in US wage growth and the impact on
economic
growth, Fed policy and bond yields as well as international
macroeconomic
spillovers.
"Fitch's baseline forecast is for US wage growth to pick up
gradually, which
would support household incomes and help bring inflation back to
target as the
Fed gradually normalises policy, but a very sharp increase in US
wage inflation
would be problematic," said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist,
Fitch. "A surge in
US wage inflation would prompt the Fed to hike rates much more
quickly than
expected and threaten the lower-for-longer market consensus on
interest rates
that underpins current very low bond yields."
The failure of US wages to pick up sharply in the last few years
despite the
fall in unemployment has cast doubt on the validity of any
inverse relationship
between the unemployment rate and wage inflation. However,
modest wage inflation
in the last couple of years may have been partly explained by
the strengthening
of the dollar and the fall in energy prices after mid-2014,
which pushed down US
consumer prices and boosted purchasing power. As the impact of
these shifts on
consumer price inflation fades the traditional inverse
relationship between wage
growth and unemployment may reassert itself. Some indicators of
US wages
(including the Atlanta Fed wage tracker) already show signs of
acceleration.
"The emergence of significant domestically generated US
inflation pressures
would represent a big shock to the current market consensus that
the Fed will be
able to continue on a very gradualist path towards normalising
monetary policy,"
added Coulton. "In this scenario there would be a risk of a
rise in bond yields
from current low levels, which appear to be pricing in a fairly
low level of
future interest rate volatility."
Fitch has examined a scenario where US wage inflation rises
swiftly to over 5%
by 2018 and US and global bond yields increase by 100 bps
(relative to
baseline). These shocks - combined with an assumed rise in
global risk aversion
in the form of a 50bps rise in emerging market sovereign dollar
bond spreads -
result in a 0.7pps reduction in global GDP growth in 2017.
World growth would
slow to 2.1%, the weakest growth since the post financial crisis
recovery began
in 2010.
The benefits of higher wages on US consumer spending would be
quite quickly
offset by up-front rate hikes from the Fed. Fitch's simulations
(which use the
Oxford Economics' Global Macroeconomic Model) suggest the Fed
would react by
raising interest rates by an additional 150bps (relative to
baseline) over the
course of six months. In combination with the impact of higher
wage costs and
bond yields, this would see growth 1.4pps lower than baseline in
the US in 2017,
at 0.6%. About half the impact on US growth stems from the Fed's
reaction and
higher wage costs and half from higher bond yields.
The impacts outside the US would be smaller, but still
significant. In the
eurozone, Japan and the UK growth would be around 0.3pps weaker
than baseline in
2017. Among emerging markets, growth is around 0.7pps weaker
than baseline in
China, Russia, Mexico and Turkey, but the effect would be
smaller elsewhere.
Most of the impact outside the US stems from the shock to bond
yields.
The report "Global Macro Scenario - US Wage Shock" is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link.
Contact:
Brian Coulton
Chief Economist
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1140
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings..
Notes for Editors: Fitch's Economics team, led by Chief
Economist Brian Coulton,
analyses global macroeconomic trends and their impact on credit
markets around
the world. The team publishes global macroeconomic research,
forecasts and
commentary focusing on 20 major advanced and emerging economies.
The Global
Economic Outlook, the flagship bi-monthly publication of Fitch's
Economics team,
and other global economic research and commentary are available
at
www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns/economics
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.