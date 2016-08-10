(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based
DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und
HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G.
Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK P&C)
and DEVK Deutsche
Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein a.G.
Betriebliche
Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK Life) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at 'A+'.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed DEVK P&C's main
subsidiaries' IFS
ratings at 'A+' and the Switzerland-based reinsurance subsidiary
Echo
Rueckversicherungs-AG's (Echo Re) IFS rating at 'A-'. The
Outlooks on the IFS
ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this commentary.
DEVK P&C and DEVK Life are the DEVK group's holding mutual
insurers. Fitch
considers all DEVK branded entities to be 'Core' members of the
group and their
ratings are based on the agency's assessment of the combined
group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect the DEVK group's robust capitalisation,
DEVK P&C's
strong reserving methodologies and medium-sized market position.
DEVK P&C's
underwriting profitability remains pressured by the high
proportion of motor
insurance in its non-life segment.
The affirmation of Echo Re reflects Fitch's view that despite
the weak
underwriting results for 2015, the reinsurer continues to be
"very important" to
the DEVK group as defined in the agency's group rating
methodology. Fitch
expects Echo Re to continue to play a key role in DEVK's
reinsurance operations
outside Europe and to improve the group's geographical
diversification. Fitch
believes that Echo Re has built up a sustainable franchise in
Asia and the
Middle East. As a result Echo Re's rating benefits from a
three-notch uplift
from its standalone profile.
In Fitch's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) DEVK scored
'extremely strong'
based on 2015 results, which we expect to be maintained in 2016.
We regard
DEVK's capitalisation as very strong, which is supported by the
group's
regulatory Solvency I margin of 316% at end-2015.
Fitch believes that DEVK P&C's claims reserving methods are
strong enough for
the insurer to withstand competitive pressures in Germany's
motor insurance
market without a loss of market share or deterioration in
capitalisation. As the
motor line generates over 50% of DEVK P&C's non-life gross
written premium (GWP)
in primary insurance, the development of motor premium rates
will significantly
influence DEVK's underwriting profitability. The DEVK group is
one of Germany's
top 10 motor insurers by premium income. Fitch estimates that
German motor GWP
grew 2%-3% in 2015 and expects a small increase of 1% for 2016.
DEVK P&C's consolidated net investment return rate increased to
4.5% in 2015
(2014: 4%), while DEVK Life and DEVK P&C's life registered a
slightly lower
investment return rates of 4.1% and 4.1%, respectively, in 2015
(2014: 4.3% and
4.2%, respectively).
In its 2015 consolidated accounts, DEVK P&C had total assets of
EUR11.8bn and
DEVK Life had total assets of EUR5.8bn. The DEVK group had about
3,500 staff at
end-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade would include substantial
improvements in
DEVK group life operations' market position and DEVK's non-life
underwriting
profitability and resilience to competitive pressure in the
German motor
insurance market. However, Fitch views an upgrade of DEVK's
ratings as unlikely
in the near to medium term.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of the DEVK group include
the Prism FBM
score falling to 'very strong', a significant weakening of
reserving
methodologies or a substantial decrease in motor premiums due to
pricing
pressure from competition.
The key rating trigger for an upgrade of Echo Re would be a
significant increase
in its strategic importance for the DEVK group, in Fitch's view.
However, the
agency views this as unlikely in the near to medium term.
A key rating trigger for a downgrade of Echo Re would be reduced
strategic
importance of the company within the group. This may be
manifested through a
reduction in the importance of Echo Re within the DEVK group's
reinsurance
operations or of reinsurance operations as a whole within the
DEVK group.
Echo Re's IFS rating has been affirmed at 'A-'. The following
seven entities
have been affirmed at IFS 'A+'. All eight entities have Stable
Outlooks.
DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und
HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G.
Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn
DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein
a.G. Betriebliche
Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn
DEVK Rueckversicherungs- und Beteiligungs-AG
DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG
DEVK Allgemeine Lebensversicherungs-AG
DEVK Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG
DEVK Krankenversicherungs-AG
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50,
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010175
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.