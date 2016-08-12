(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based
life insurer VOLKSWOHL BUND LEBENSVERSICHERUNG a.G.'s (VBL)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects VBL's strong market position within the
independent
financial advisor and sales organisation markets, solid
capitalisation, and
diversified earnings. Negative rating drivers are the insurer's
large
asset-liability duration mismatch and a difficult operating
environment for
German life insurers.
The Negative Outlook reflects our opinion that upcoming expenses
for the
additional mathematical reserve required by the German regulator
(Zinszusatzreserve) will harm the ability of VBL to build
capital in line with
its growth.
VBL's capitalisation remained solid at end-2015, which is
reflected in Fitch's
Prism Factor-based (Prism FBM) model score of 'very strong', and
in a regulatory
group solvency ratio of 208% at end-2015 (end-2014: 207%). While
the regulatory
solvency margin was almost stable VBL's capitalisation according
to our Prism
FBM model was on a declining trend during 2015. Due to the
introduction of
Solvency II, we expect VBL's group solvency ratio to decline
significantly at
end-2016. Further, we expect a declining trend in VBL's
capitalisation, with our
Prism FBM model score potentially falling to 'strong' by
end-2017.
Expense and mortality profits have consistently been strong.
VBL's expense
ratios outperformed the market in 2015 and we expect this trend
to continue into
2016. In 2015, VBL's administration expense ratio was 1.9% and
acquisition
expense ratio was 4.3%, which were better than the market
average of 2.3% and
4.9%, respectively.
Fitch estimates that VBL has a significantly larger
asset-liability duration
mismatch than the German life industry. It reported strong
premium growth in
recent years, after the German life insurance market shifted
from endowment type
business to annuity type. This resulted in a sharp increase in
liability
duration, as annuity policies' duration often exceeds 30 years.
However, the
company successfully introduced a new annuity product with
shorter duration in
2015, which accounted for 27% of VBL's new business in 1Q16.
The company started to predominantly invest in longer-duration
bonds more than
two years ago which has significantly increased the duration of
its assets.
While this change has reduced the asset-liability duration
mismatch and
partially mitigates the reinvestment risk borne by fixed-income
investments, it
will take time before this strategy mitigates the risks
associated with VBL's
significant asset-liability duration mismatch.
VBL is the holding company of the VOLKSWOHL BUND group (VBG). It
has the legal
form of a mutual and is VBG's most important operating entity,
with total assets
of EUR12.9bn, equating to 99% of the group's total, at end-2015.
The company
focuses on life insurance for private customers and small- and
medium-sized
enterprises in Germany. VBG generated gross written premiums
(GWP) of EUR1.5bn
in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in
VBL's capital
position as evidenced, for example, by the Prism FBM score
falling to 'strong',
and a weakened market position as evidenced, for example, by a
significant
decline in GWP.
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near- to
medium-term, given the
difficult operating environment for German life insurers.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010315
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.