(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab
Tunisian Bank's
(ATB) Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+'. The agency
has also affirmed ATB's and Arab Tunisian Lease's (ATL) National
Long-Term
Ratings at 'AA+(tun)' and 'BBB(tun)', respectively. The Outlooks
are Negative.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of Tunisia's
Long-Term Local
Currency IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB' as a result of which it is now
equalised with
Tunisia's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. This was driven by a
change in Fitch's
sovereign rating criteria (for more details see 'Fitch Applies
Criteria Changes
to Tunisia's Ratings' dated 22 July 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com).
ATB's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and Viability Rating are
unaffected by this
rating action. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT
ATB's IDRs, Support Rating, National and senior debt rating
reflect a moderate
probability of support from the bank's majority (64.2%)
Jordanian shareholder,
Arab Bank Plc (AB, BBB-/Negative).
ATB's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is capped by Tunisia's
Country Ceiling of
'BB' due to transfer and convertibility risks. ATB's Long-Term
Local Currency
IDR remains at 'BB+', one notch above the 'BB' Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR,
reflecting Fitch's view that the sovereign, should it be in
default, is less
likely to impose restrictions on the bank's ability to service
its obligations
in the local currency than in the foreign currency. The Negative
Outlook on the
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR reflects that on Tunisia's
sovereign rating with
the corresponding Country Ceiling acting as a cap, while that on
the Long-Term
Local Currency IDR is driven by the Negative Outlook on AB's
Long-Term IDR.
ATB's National Ratings have been affirmed following the
recalibration of the
National Rating scale for Tunisia. The Negative Outlook on ATB's
National
Long-Term Rating mirrors that on AB's Long-Term IDR.
ATL's National Ratings reflect a limited probability of support
from the
institution's ultimate shareholder AB, if needed, through its
Tunisian
subsidiary, ATB. ATL's capital is 33% held by ATB, which in turn
is
64.2%-controlled by AB. ATL's National Ratings have been
affirmed following the
recalibration of the National Rating scale for Tunisia. The
Negative Outlook on
ATL's National Long-Term Rating reflects that on AB's Long-Term
IDR
The National Rating on ATL's subordinated debt of 'BB(tun)' has
also been
affirmed. The subordinated debt ratings are notched down by
three notches from
ATL's National Long-Term Rating to reflect poor recovery
prospects on this type
of debt in an event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT
ATB's IDRs, National ratings, Support Rating and senior debt
rating are
sensitive to more negative assumptions by Fitch on AB's capacity
and willingness
to support the bank. The Negative Outlook on AB's Long-Term IDR
reflects some
residual risks to AB's credit profile arising from the bank's
domicile,
operations in higher-risk MENA markets, and some remaining
uncertainty about the
final outcome of a long-standing litigation case.
ATB's Long-Term IDRs are also sensitive to a downward revision
of Tunisia's
Country Ceiling, which is strongly correlated with sovereign
risk.
ATB's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is sensitive to a two-notch
downgrade of
AB's Long-Term IDR, due to Tunisia's Country Ceiling currently
acting as a cap.
It would be positively affected by an upward revision of
Tunisia's Country
Ceiling.
ATB's Long-Term Local Currency IDR and Long-Term National Rating
are sensitive
to a one-notch downgrade of AB's Long-Term IDR. An upgrade of
the Long-Term
Local Currency IDR and National Long-Term Rating would be
contingent on an
upgrade of AB's Long-Term IDR, an upgrade of Tunisia's Long-Term
Local Currency
IDR and an upward revision of Tunisia's Country Ceiling, neither
of which are
likely in the near term.
The Support Rating would be sensitive to a downgrade of AB's
Long-Term IDR by
more than two notches.
A significant increase in ATB's stake in ATL and closer
integration could lead
to an upgrade of the company's National Ratings. An upgrade of
AB's Long-Term
IDR could also lead to an upgrade of ATL's ratings although this
is highly
unlikely given the current Negative Outlook on AB's Long-Term
IDR. Conversely,
ATL's National Ratings could be downgraded if ATB reduces its
ownership in ATL,
or if AB materially reduces its interests in ATB (and
consequently in ATL). A
downgrade of AB's Long-Term IDR would also lead to a downgrade
of ATL's National
Ratings.
The subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to changes in ATL's
Long-Term
National Ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Arab Tunisian Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'BB', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'B'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: unaffected at '3',
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)', Outlook
Negative
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'
Arab Tunisian Lease
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 144 2991 31
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009910
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.