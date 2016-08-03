(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Modern
Leasing's (ML)
National Long-Term Rating to 'BBB-(tun)' from 'BBB(tun)'. It has
also affirmed
the National Ratings of Wifack International Bank (WIB) and Arab
International
Lease (AIL). The Outlooks on all National Long-Term Ratings are
Stable.
The rating actions follow the recalibration of the Fitch's
National Rating scale
for Tunisia after the downgrade of Tunisia's Long-Tem Local
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (LTLC IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB', as a result of
which it is now
equalised with Tunisia's Long-Term Foreign Currency (LT FC) IDR.
The latter was
driven by a change in Fitch's sovereign rating criteria (for
more details see
'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to Tunisia's Ratings' dated 22
July 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The downgrade of ML's National Long-Term Rating mirrors the
downgrade of the
sovereign's LTLC IDR, implying somewhat reduced creditworthiness
of ML, whose
ratings are driven by state support, relative to local peers.
WIB's and AIL's
ratings have been affirmed, as their creditworthiness relative
to local credits
has not changed as a result of the sovereign rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
ML's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the high
propensity of support
from the institution's majority shareholder, Banque de l'Habitat
(BH), if
required. In Fitch's view, support would ultimately be provided
by the state and
flow through BH, given BH's weak creditworthiness on a
standalone basis. ML is
70.4%-owned (directly and indirectly) by BH, which in turn is
57%-controlled by
the Tunisian state (BB-/Negative).
WIB's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the moderate
support from the
institution's main strategic shareholder, the Islamic
Corporation for the
Development of the Private Sector (ICD, AA/ Stable) in case of
need. Fitch
believes that the ability of ICD to support would be high given
its strong
creditworthiness as indicated by its 'AA' IDR, although its
propensity to do so
may be more limited due to WIB's limited strategic importance to
ICD, ICD's
limited equity stake in WIB and the significant influence of
WIB's other
minority shareholders - the state-owned Societe Tunisienne de
Banques (STB,
18.8%) and the Tunisian Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC,
10%).
AIL's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the support
that the company
could expect to receive, if required, from the institution's
main direct
shareholder, Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne (BTK), and from the
ultimate parent,
France's Groupe BPCE (GBPCE, A/Stable). AIL is 95%-owned by BTK,
which in turn
is 60%-owned by GBPCE. Although GBPCE's capacity to support AIL
is strong (as
reflected by the institution's 'a' Viability Rating), Fitch
views the propensity
to support as moderate given that: a) GBPCE is not a direct
majority
shareholder, b) AIL is of limited strategic importance to GBPCE
and c)
integration within the French banking group is weak.
The Stable Outlook on ML's, WIB's and AIL's National Ratings
reflect Fitch's
opinion of probability of stable support from their ultimate
shareholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
A material deterioration in either BH's or the Tunisian state's
ability or
propensity to support ML, resulting in lower creditworthiness
relative to the
best credit in the country, could result in a downgrade of ML's
ratings.
A material deterioration in the ability or propensity of ICD to
support WIB, or
a significant decrease in its WIB stake could result in a
downgrade of WIB's
ratings. WIB's National Ratings would be sensitive to a
multi-notch downgrade of
ICD's Long-Term IDR due to Tunisia's Country Ceiling currently
acting as a
constraint.
AIL's National Ratings would benefit from closer ties with GBPCE
through
increasing integration within BTK. The Tunisian bank mainly
controls AIL's
commercial strategy, credit, liquidity and interest rate risks
through board and
senior committees. A decrease in BTK's control of AIL, or if
GBPCE materially
reduces its interest in BTK, could trigger a downgrade of AIL's
National
Ratings. The same would apply if GBPCE's IDR is downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
Modern Leasing
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB-(tun)' from
'BBB(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
Wifack International Bank
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'
Arab International Lease
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Goaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Gilbert Hobeika
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1004
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+ 7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
