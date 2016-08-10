(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
a dashboard
report for the Chilean Retail Lenders.
Fitch expects Chilean retail banks and non-bank financial
institutions' (NBFI)
profitability to suffer due to deterioration in asset quality
and slower growth.
While the banking system's consumer loans quality remains solid,
that of the
payroll lenders has markedly deteriorated since 2012. Credit
cards
non-performing loans (NPLs) have remained relatively stable
since 2010, although
with higher chargeoffs. Most banks have been more focused on
medium and higher
income segments, which helped maintain healthier asset quality.
This also led to
stronger loan demand for retail oriented NBFI (especially the
cajas de
compensacion de asignacion familiar ) from more
vulnerable segments,
resulting in higher credit risks. Fitch expects higher credit
costs throughout
2016 and 2017 for retail lending, especially from low income
segments, as
unemployment is set to rise due to the sluggish economy.
Since the default of CCAF La Araucana in November 2015, NBFIs,
especially CCAFs,
saw their access to capital market and bank financing, their two
main funding
sources, temporarily restricted. While two CCAFs (Los Andes and
Los Heroes) have
issued medium-term bonds in recent months and Los Heroes
refinanced all its bank
debt, banks remain reluctant to give new financing to this
sector. The situation
of other NBFIs has gradually returned to normal, although costs
remain somewhat
higher.
The full report 'Chilean Retail Lenders Dashboard' is available
on Fitch's
website at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda.
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Related Research
Chilean Retail Lenders Dashboard: 1Q16
here
