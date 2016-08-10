(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a dashboard report for the Chilean Retail Lenders. Fitch expects Chilean retail banks and non-bank financial institutions' (NBFI) profitability to suffer due to deterioration in asset quality and slower growth. While the banking system's consumer loans quality remains solid, that of the payroll lenders has markedly deteriorated since 2012. Credit cards non-performing loans (NPLs) have remained relatively stable since 2010, although with higher chargeoffs. Most banks have been more focused on medium and higher income segments, which helped maintain healthier asset quality. This also led to stronger loan demand for retail oriented NBFI (especially the cajas de compensacion de asignacion familiar ) from more vulnerable segments, resulting in higher credit risks. Fitch expects higher credit costs throughout 2016 and 2017 for retail lending, especially from low income segments, as unemployment is set to rise due to the sluggish economy. Since the default of CCAF La Araucana in November 2015, NBFIs, especially CCAFs, saw their access to capital market and bank financing, their two main funding sources, temporarily restricted. While two CCAFs (Los Andes and Los Heroes) have issued medium-term bonds in recent months and Los Heroes refinanced all its bank debt, banks remain reluctant to give new financing to this sector. The situation of other NBFIs has gradually returned to normal, although costs remain somewhat higher. The full report 'Chilean Retail Lenders Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Santiago Gallo Director +56-2-499-33-20 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda. Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes Santiago, Chile Abraham Martinez Director +56-2-499-33-17 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Related Research Chilean Retail Lenders Dashboard: 1Q16 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.