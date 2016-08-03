(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Uganda's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'B+'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'B+'. The
Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs have been
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Uganda's 'B+' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Fitch forecasts real GDP growth to accelerate to 5.7% in FY16/17
from an
estimated 4.6% in the previous fiscal year. The medium-term
growth outlook
remains positive, driven by high levels of infrastructure
spending; projects
include the ongoing construction of the Karuma and Isimba
hydro-electric power
plants, which are scheduled for completion in 2017 and 2018
respectively; the
development of the oil sector, which will bring first oil in
2020 or 2021; and
railway construction, for which feasibility studies are ongoing.
A complementary
increase in private sector development would further improve
growth potential.
Uganda's economic outlook will be helped by continued sound
macroeconomic
policymaking. The Bank of Uganda (BOU) has lowered interest
rates by 200bps
since March 2016, after tightening monetary policy in the
previous year to
contain the inflationary pressures of a depreciating exchange
rate. There was an
uptick in the May inflation rate, to 5.9% from 5.4% in April,
but at 5.1% in
July, inflation is close to the BOU's medium-term inflation
target of 5%.
Despite lower policy rates, bank lending rates remain high in
Uganda and slowing
credit to the private sector presents a downside risk to growth.
The FY16/17 budget, announced on 8 June, envisages a slight
widening of the
fiscal deficit of 6.8% of GDP, higher than the 'B' median of
4.1%, but the
deficit is largely driven by investment. The Ministry of
Finance's medium-term
expenditure framework calls for elevated levels of capital
spending, which rose
to 8% of GDP in FY15/16, from an average of 6% over FY10/11 to
FY14/15, and are
expected to average just below 10% in the next two years.
However, this will
likely be offset by containing current expenditure and
increasing tax revenues.
Uganda's fiscal reforms will continue to be supported by an IMF
Policy Support
Instrument and economic programme focused on revenue
mobilisation and public
financial management reforms.
Uganda's general government debt/GDP ratio is rising, but at 34%
of GDP it
remains well below the 'B' median of 52%. Approximately
two-thirds of Uganda's
outstanding public debt is external, but most is at concessional
or
near-concessional rates. Uganda has no outstanding placements in
international
capital markets and external debt servicing is low.
Infrastructure development has driven up imports and raised the
current account
deficit. Fitch forecasts the current account deficit will narrow
slightly in
2016, but at 8.9% of GDP it is higher than the 6.2% 'B' median.
However,
Uganda's flexible exchange rate and the BOU's willingness to
tighten monetary
policy mitigate external imbalances. Additionally, the BOU has
rebuilt reserves
over the past year to USD2.9bn, 3.8 months of CXP, and the
external liquidity
ratio is high.
Rapid economic growth has helped to reduce the incidence of
extreme poverty over
the past decade, from 53% to 33%, but Uganda's sovereign rating
is constrained
by low GDP per capita - less than one-quarter of the 'B' median
- due in part to
high population growth of over 3%. The ratings also remain
constrained by weak
governance and a weak business environment, both below the 'B'
median.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Uganda a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macro: +1 notch, to reflect Uganda's robust medium-term growth
potential,
which is supported by sound economic policy making.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently well-balanced. The main factors that
could,
individually, or collectively, trigger negative rating action
include:
- A substantial weakening in public finances and debt
sustainability relative to
peers.
- A sharp widening of the current account deficit, not matched
by an increase in
long-term financing, which would increase external
vulnerability.
- A weakening of the macroeconomic policy-making framework and a
reduction in
medium-term growth potential.
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action include:
-A narrowing in the current account deficit, as a result of
improved export
performance, supporting a further build-up in reserves.
-Strengthening of public finances, focusing on improved tax
revenue generation.
-Regulatory reforms to foster an improved business environment
and increased
private sector development.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that GDP growth will recover to 6% by 2019
supported by rising
infrastructure investment and the development of the oil sector.
Oil production
will start beyond 2018.
We assume political stability is maintained.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
