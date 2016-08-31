(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Insurance Peer Review: Major European Reinsurers here LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings completed its peer review of the four major European reinsurers in July, with this report outlining the main review findings. The peer review report compares and contrasts Fitch's views on the key credit factors of the four reinsurers: Hannover Rueck SE (Hannover Re); Munich Reinsurance Company (Munich Re); SCOR SE (SCOR); and Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd (Swiss Re). In reinsurance premium terms, these are the four largest companies globally, and their ratings' are highly influenced by strong market positions and the significant size and scale of their reinsurance operations. Of the four, Munich Re and Swiss Re are considered to occupy the strongest market positions. In comparison, Hannover Re and SCOR have notably smaller absolute scale and more modest market shares, especially within major reinsurance classes, although both are large reinsurers within the global sector. In each case, financial strength is also underpinned by very strong capitalisation, with all four companies demonstrating good stability of capitalisation in recent years. Fitch's risk-based Prism FBM assessment is either 'very strong' or extremely strong' and the regulatory-assessed solvency coverage for each company is consistent with Fitch's assessment. Hannover Re, Munich Re and SCOR, started operating under Solvency 2 on 1 January 2016, and in each case, the solvency coverage ratio sits within or above the target range set by each company - levels they consider to be optimal for their businesses. Financial performance and earnings is also viewed as a highly influential rating factor although the scores exhibit a greater degree of variation across the four companies. As underwriting performance metrics form a significant part of the financial performance and earnings assessment, differing product mix is the key driver of score variability. Among the four, Hannover Re and SCOR operate more similar, lower-risk, less catastrophe-exposed, business profiles than Munich Re or Swiss Re. For further details on the particular key rating factors and rating sensitivities of each of these entities, please view individual rating action commentaries, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Brian Schneider Senior Director +1 312 606 2321 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.