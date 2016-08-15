(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Bank Rating Trends 1H16 here LONDON, August 15 (Fitch) Global bank rating trends were negative again in 1H16 for the fourth consecutive negative six-month period, says Fitch Ratings. The global distribution of Outlooks deteriorated in 1H16 as Negative Outlooks (22%) far outweighed Positives (5%), a level not seen since 2009. Emerging market (EM) banks experienced the majority of negative ratings trends, heavily influenced by rating actions in Brazil, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. In EMs, 29% of bank ratings are still driven by sovereign support, either directly or via state-supported parents. Sovereign downgrades triggered many EM bank downgrades because they signalled weakened ability to support. Almost 30% of EM bank Outlooks are Negative. In the developed markets (DM), there was some good news. There were 16 rating upgrades of DM banks in 1H16, the highest number since before the global financial crisis. Six Swedish and Dutch banks were upgraded and an improved operating environment paved the way for upgrades in Slovenia. Cyprus banks' ratings were also upgraded but ratings are still low in the 'B' category. Negative Outlooks (13%) still outweigh the Positives (10%) in the DMs but the gap is narrowing. DM banks have made significant progress in reducing legacy assets and strengthening capitalisation and we expect those banks, which have successfully restructured operations, to see some upside rating potential. However, banks that remain weighed down by large asset quality problems could be downgraded over the next one to two years. This is the case for the Italian banks where ratings Outlooks are mostly Negative. For Japan's three large banks Outlook changes to Negative in 1H16 were driven by the changed Outlook on the sovereign's rating. An analysis of our global bank rating trends in 1H16 is published today and is available by clicking on the link. Contact: Bridget Gandy Managing Director, co-head EMEA Financial Institutions +44 203 530 1095 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Janine Dow Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.