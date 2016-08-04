(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) The proposed solution to
address the Polish
banking sector's foreign-currency (FC) mortgage loans outlined
by the country's
presidential office on 2 August is a better deal for the banks
than previous
proposals, says Fitch Ratings. Prior proposals included
mandatory conversion of
all FC loans at exchange rates favourable to customers, which
would have been
costly for the banks.
More details on the FC mortgage proposal are expected on 10
August, but initial
indications are that in the short term banks will only have to
return a portion
of the FX spreads they charged customers on FC loans between
2000 and mid-2011.
The latest proposal does not completely remove risks related to
FC loans because
the authorities' goal is to convert these fully into local
currency, meaning
that banks are still exposed to potential valuation losses.
However, the
proposal appears to offer banks more flexibility on how they
will manage the
process.
Our ratings of Polish banks have not factored in risks related
to FC mortgage
restructuring, as we expected that the solution ultimately
adopted would not
result in significant one-off losses for lenders. The proposal
announced this
week appears to be broadly in line with those expectations and
so will not
result directly in any rating actions. However, some Polish
banks' ratings
remain under moderate pressure due to reduced profitability and
capitalisation
and greater uncertainty about the operating environment.
Borrowers who took out FC retail mortgages were forced to
service these loans at
exchange rates inflated by FX spreads above market rates. The
local regulator
estimated that, in addition to the potential costs associated
with mandatory
conversion, returning the full amount of the FX spread under the
previous
proposal would cost the banking sector between PLN12bn
(USD2.8bn) and PLN15bn
(EUR3.5bn).
However, the latest proposal is that banks will be able to
retain part of the
spread and the compensation to customers for the time value of
money is also
lower under the revised deal. The basis for calculating any
compensation payable
is also likely to be capped, which will reduce the value of
claims to which some
customers will be entitled.
The presidential office estimates that banks will have to make
payments to
customers of PLN3.6bn-4bn (EUR835m-930m). The sector reported
net profit of
PLN5.3bn for the five months to end-May 2016, which means that
this charge
appears manageable. Compensation payments will, however, not be
evenly spread
across banks, with some facing steeper charges than others.
Mandatory conversion of the FC retail loans does not appear to
be on the cards,
at least in the immediate term. However, the authorities are
keen to scale down
the level of outstanding FC retail lending and are likely to
gradually introduce
more punitive risk weights for these loans or introduce
additional capital
requirements to incentivise voluntary conversion. FC mortgage
loans already
carry a 100% risk weight in Poland, compared to local-currency
mortgages where
risk weights are considerably lower. The Polish regulator also
applies capital
surcharges for FC mortgages at 14 banks, ranging from just below
1% to 3.8% of
risk-weighted assets; 75% of the surcharge must be covered by
Tier 1 capital.
In our opinion, the new proposals include greater flexibility,
which should
allow banks to manage the negative impact of conversion on their
capital more
gradually. And conversion impacts might be partially offset by
capital savings
arising from lower risk-weights assigned to local-currency
mortgages, removal of
capital add-ons and some savings on bank taxes arising from a
reduction in the
tax base. However, if compensation claims prove to be higher
than estimated or
if the magnitude of additional capital requirements is large and
the timeframe
for their introduction is tight, some banks might still find
they need to raise
capital. The authorities intend to monitor conversion rates
closely and, in our
opinion, forced conversions cannot be ruled out altogether in
the longer term.
Contact:
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16, 00-103
Warsaw
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
