(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, August 03 (Fitch) The Saudi Arabian Monetary
Agency's decision on
31 July to extend SAR15bn (USD4bn) of one-year loans to Saudi
Arabian banks
should ease short-term liquidity pressure, says Fitch Ratings.
The banks,
already facing a tougher operating environment as lower oil
prices and slowing
government spending take their toll on the wider economy, have
experienced a
downturn in liquidity since 2H15.
Funding stability and ample liquidity have long been key
strengths supporting
the banks' standalone ratings. We assign ratings to 11 Saudi
Arabian banks and
their standalone Viability Ratings (VR) range from 'a-' to
'bb+'. But the
deteriorating operating environment and tighter liquidity are
starting to put
pressure on the 'a-' VRs.
Saudi Arabian banks are largely deposit funded, with mainly
non-interest bearing
customer deposits representing around 60% of total sector
deposits. The 1% fall
in sector deposits in 1H16 is the first downturn in many years
and reflects
tightening liquidity across the economy, starting at the state
level and
spreading across the private sector.
The 7% decline in public sector deposits, which represent 20% of
total system
deposits, is a concern for the banks. Government and
government-related deposits
are highly concentrated and withdrawals can expose banks to
liquidity pressures.
The top 20 depositors represent around 35% of total deposits on
average among
rated banks. Pressure on state oil-related revenues has
triggered some
withdrawals of liquidity.
In February, SAMA relaxed the loan-to-deposit ratio ceiling to
90% from 85% for
Saudi Arabian banks in an effort to ease liquidity pressure and
encourage them
to lend rather than hoard liquidity. This measure resulted in a
reduction of
liquidity ratios. Liquid assets fell as a share of total banking
sector assets
to 17.1% at end-March 2016 from 19.7% at 1Q15, and liquid assets
covered 26% of
short-term liabilities at end-1Q16, down from 30.2% a year
earlier.
Tighter liquidity has driven up funding costs. Remunerated time
deposits have
been increasing over the last 12 months and the three-month
SAIBOR rate rose to
2.2% at end-June 2016, considerably higher than the 0.8% charged
at end-June
2015. Interbank funding is not a significant source of funding
for the sector,
but we believe the increased costs are symptomatic of general
cost pressure in
the sector.
Media reports suggest that SAMA's loans to the banking sector
are extended for
one year at a discount, although the terms of this discount are
undisclosed. We
understand that the funds have been made available to a number
of banks,
although again this is undisclosed, some of which have accepted
the offer. This
should help ease liquidity in the system and could contribute to
a fall back in
funding costs, which could avoid margin compression and is
supported by the
endowment benefit from last year's 25bp base rate rise. Banks
are actively
repricing loans but this takes time, while deposit repricing is
more immediate.
We warned of tightening liquidity, slower loan growth and a
tougher operating
environment for Saudi banks at end-2015. The banking sector
outlook is negative,
and the rating Outlooks for all 11 Saudi banks are Negative, as
is the Outlook
on the sovereign rating.
