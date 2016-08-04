(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
Poland's Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego's (BGK) Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A' and affirmed its National
Ratings. The
Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded the National Ratings
of four other
Polish banks and a leasing company.
The downgrade of the Long-term Local Currency IDR of BGK, which
is 100%-owned by
the Polish state, follows Fitch's downgrade of Poland's
Long-Term Local Currency
IDR to 'A-' from 'A', as a result of which the latter is now
equalised with the
sovereign Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. This was driven by the
change in
Fitch's sovereign rating criteria (for more details see 'Fitch
Applies Criteria
Changes to Poland's Ratings' dated 22 July 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The upgrades of the National Long-Term Ratings for Bank
Millennium (Millennium,
ultimate parent Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. BB-/Stable),
Bank Zachodni WBK
S.A. (BZ WBK, ultimate parent Banco Santander, S.A. A-/Stable),
Eurobank S.A.
(Eurobank, ultimate parent Societe Generale, A/Stable), Pekao
Bank Hipoteczny SA
(PBH, 100% owned by Bank Pekao SA, A-/Stable) and Europejski
Fundusz Leasingowy
S.A. (EFL, ultimate parent Credit Agricole, A/Positive) are
driven by the
recalibration of the National Rating scale for Poland due to the
change in the
sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency IDR.
The Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs, Viability Ratings (VR),
Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors of all these entities remain unaffected by
these rating
actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LOCAL CURRENCY IDR AND
SENIOR DEBT OF BGK
BGK's Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs and senior debt
ratings are
equalised with the sovereign and reflect Fitch's view of an
extremely high
probability of support from the Polish state (A-/Stable), in
case of need. This
view is predominantly based on BGK's policy role, which in turn
is underpinned
by the 100% ownership by the government. BGK is the only Polish
bank with state
bank status.
BGK's ratings are sensitive to changes to the Polish sovereign
ratings and to a
change in the bank's status as a policy bank. Fitch does not
believe that the
state's strong propensity to support BGK is likely to change in
the foreseeable
future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL LONG-TERM
RATINGS AND NATIONAL
DEBT RATINGS OF ALL BANKS AND EFL
The affirmation of BGK's National Long-Term Rating and National
debt rating at
the 'AAA(pol)' level reflects our view that relative to other
issuers or
obligations in Poland, it has the lowest expectation of default
risk. It is
driven by the same factors as the IDRs and is sensitive to
changes in Fitch's
view of support available to the bank from the Polish sovereign.
This in turn
would be sensitive to changes in BGK's ownership or status as a
policy bank.
Fitch views these as unlikely in the foreseeable future.
The upgrades of the National Long-Term Ratings for Millennium,
BZ WBK, Eurobank,
PBH and EFL and of the National debt rating for BZ WBK reflect
the recalibration
of the Polish National Rating scale. The National Long-Term
Ratings of these
entities are sensitive to changes in their Long-Term Local
Currency IDRs. These
in turn would be sensitive to:
- Fitch's view of support available to them from their
respective parents
(Eurobank, PBH and EFL);
- for Millennium a change in the Viability Rating (VR) or
- for BZ WBK changes to the support available from parent bank
and the VR as the
IDRs for BZ WBK are currently driven by support available from
the parent, but
also underpinned by BZ WBK's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
BGK:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'A-'; Stable
Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'F2'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
Stable Outlook
Support Rating: unaffected at '1'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'A-'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)';Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term foreign
currency rating:
unaffected at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term local
currency rating:
downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme National long-term
rating: affirmed at
'AAA(pol)'
Senior unsecured bonds long-term local currency rating:
downgraded to 'A-' from
'A'
Senior unsecured bonds National long-term rating: affirmed at
'AAA(pol)'
State-guaranteed senior bonds long-term foreign currency rating:
unaffected at
'A-'
BZ WBK:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'BBB+', Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'F2'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: unaffected at '2'
National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'AA(pol)' from
'AA-(pol)', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'AA(pol)' from 'AA-(pol)'
Eurobank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'F1'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bb'
Support Rating: unaffected at '1'
National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from
'AA(pol)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Millennium:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'F3'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: unaffected at '4'
National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'A(pol)' from 'A-(pol)';
Outlook Stable
PBH:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'A-', Outlook
Stable
Short- Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'F2'
Support Rating: unaffected at '1'
National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from
'AA(pol)', Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
EFL:
Long- Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'A-'; Outlook
Positive
Short- Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'F1'
Support Rating: unaffected at '1'
National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from
'AA(pol)'; Outlook
Positive
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Artur Szeski (BGK, BZ WBK, Millennium, PBH, EFL)
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Michal Bryks, ACCA (Eurobank)
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Secondary Analysts
Michal Bryks, ACCA (BGK, BZW BK)
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Agata Gryglewicz ( Millennium, Eurobank, PBH, EFL)
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
