(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, August 04 (Fitch) India's passage of a
long-awaited Goods
and Services Tax (GST) bill is an important reform which will
remove barriers to
trade, improve economic efficiency and lead to higher growth in
the long run,
says Fitch Ratings. In addition, parliamentary approval sends a
further positive
signal of the government's ability to enact major reforms
following the passage
of a national bankruptcy law in May.
The GST bill is a constitutional amendment which will allow for
a single
national indirect tax to replace a myriad of state and national
taxes. This will
result in a substantial simplification of the indirect tax
system, leading to
potentially significant productivity gains and boosting
long-term growth.
It remains to be seen, though, whether the introduction of a
national GST will
lead to a higher intake of tax revenue. This will depend on a
number of factors,
such as the level at which the tax rate will be set. The rate
still needs to be
decided by the GST Council, which includes representatives from
the Ministry of
Finance and each state government.
The introduction of national GST, though positive from a
longer-term economic
perspective, should not have a substantive effect on the fiscal
account in the
short term. India's fiscal balances are a weak point of the
sovereign's credit
profile, with both general government debt and the deficit well
above its 'BBB'
peer medians. Fitch expects the debt to reach 69.4% of GDP and
the deficit to
fall to 6.8% in FY17.
Passage of the bill is an important indicator of India's ability
to push through
transformative structural reforms. This is especially the case,
as it required a
two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament and cross-party
consensus for
passage as a constitutional amendment. The bill will now go back
to the lower
house for final approval, and will then require ratification by
more than 50% of
state legislatures.
More broadly, the GST bill is part of an ambitious policy drive
which includes a
series of reforms. In addition to the GST and aforementioned
bankruptcy law, the
agenda includes liberalisation of the FDI regime, financial and
agriculture
sector reforms, and changes to cut red tape and improve the
efficiency of
administration.
Fitch affirmed India's "BBB-" rating with a stable outlook last
month.
Contacts:
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
India
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.