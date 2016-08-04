(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Banca
Monte dei Paschi
di Siena's (MPS) 'B-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on
Rating Watch
Evolving (RWE) and downgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR)
to 'ccc' from
'b-' before also placing it on RWE. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the announcement by MPS of its plans
to dispose of its
entire stock of doubtful loans (sofferenze) and to increase
capital by up to
EUR5bn through a new share issue, which it expects to close by
end-2016.
The RWEs reflect Fitch's expectation that the bank's Long-Term
IDR, VR and debt
ratings could be upgraded if the transaction is completed
successfully, but also
that failure to do so will increase the risk of the bank failing
and losses
being imposed on junior and senior creditors, either in a
resolution or a
distressed debt exchange. The downgrade of the VR reflects
Fitch's view that the
decision to materially accelerate the reduction of MPS's large
stock of impaired
loans has increased the risk of failure by crystallising
valuation losses on the
bank's impaired loans.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
MPS's Long-Term IDR and senior debt is rated one notch above the
VR to reflect
Fitch's view that the probability that senior creditors will
have to bear losses
is lower than the probability of failure for the bank. This is
primarily because
we believe that a failure of the bank if the capital increase
does not go ahead
would not necessarily result in losses for senior creditors if a
solution is
found that involves junior creditors.
The VR reflects the very weak asset quality of MPS and the
pressure this puts on
its capital, which recently led the European Central Bank (ECB)
to impose an
accelerated disposal of its portfolio of impaired loans. This
will result in
material additional provisions, leading to losses and the need
for further
capital. Gross impaired loans at end-June 2016 accounted for
just over one-third
of gross loans, and net impaired exposures (sofferenze and
unlikely-to-pay
exposures) accounted for a very high 250% of Fitch Core Capital
at the same
date.
MPS's ratings also reflect Fitch's view that funding and
liquidity should
benefit if the transaction goes ahead but could otherwise be
vulnerable to
market sentiment. The bank suffered moderate deposit outflows in
the first
months of 2016, and the saw further outflows in July 2016 after
the ECB asked
for an accelerated disposal of its impaired loans. Despite these
outflows, the
bank's deposit base remains large and liquidity position has
been managed
through effective contingency management.
The RWE reflects Fitch's view that MPS's ratings could be
upgraded or downgraded
depending on whether the announced transaction goes ahead as
planned or not.
Fitch sees material execution risks related to the disposal of
impaired loans
and the capital increase because of the complexity of the
transactions. If the
transaction does not go ahead, MPS's ratings would likely be
downgraded due to a
real possibility of the bank becoming non-viable and that junior
and senior
creditors could face losses in a resolution or debt exchange.
If the transaction is completed, the announced disposal of the
bank's entire
EUR27.7bn portfolio of gross doubtful loans ('sofferenze', the
highest-risk
category of classified exposures; EUR9.2bn net) would
significantly reduce the
size of impaired exposures to a more acceptable 12% of gross
loans from just
over a third and improve the bank's asset quality. Impaired
loans, at least
initially, would be almost entirely composed of unlikely-to-pay
exposures whose
inherent risk is significantly lower than that of doubtful
loans. MPS also had
around EUR2.1bn of gross past-due loans on its books (EUR1.6bn
net) at end-June
2016, which are not included in Fitch's definition of impaired
loans.
MPS expects the disposal of the doubtful loans to result in
around EUR1bn loan
losses caused by the decision to increase the coverage of
doubtful loans to 67%
ahead of the transaction (from 61% of end-June 2016). In
addition, the bank
expects a EUR1.6bn loss from assigning the equity tranche of the
doubtful loan
portfolio to its shareholders, effectively in the form of a
spin-off of the
equity portion, to achieve the full deconsolidation of the
portfolio from its
balance sheet. MPS also expects EUR2.2bn of additional loan
impairment charges
related to the planned increase of the coverage on
unlikely-to-pay and past-due
exposures to 40% from around 30% at end-June 2016, which means
any future
migration from these to doubtful exposures should have a more
manageable impact
on the income statement.
MPS plans to cover the losses generated by the transaction with
a capital
increase of up to EUR5bn to be completed before end-2016, which
has been
pre-underwritten by a consortium of investment banks but which
is conditional
upon the successful implementation of the doubtful loans
securitisation.
Although the bank's CET1 ratio after the transaction should
remain overall
unchanged at just above 11%, in Fitch's opinion the bank's
capitalisation would
be stronger at that point as the weight of net impaired
exposures on capital
would significantly decrease.
MPS announced that the securitisation of the doubtful loans will
be structured
through a special-purpose vehicle (SPV), which the bank expects
to be funded
with the issue of EUR6bn senior notes that should benefit from a
government
guarantee; EUR1.6bn of mezzanine notes expected to be
underwritten by the
Atlante fund; and EUR1.6bn of junior notes to be allocated to
MPS's
shareholders.
The Short-Term IDR has been placed on Rating Watch Negative
(RNW) rather than on
RWE because an upgrade would, under Fitch's mapping of the two
IDRs, require an
upgrade of the Long-Term IDR to at least 'BBB-', which we do not
expect.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer expect
to receive full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that the
bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks
provide a framework
for the resolution of banks that requires senior creditors to
participate in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Legacy lower and upper tier 2 securities are notched down once
from MPS's VR to
reflect non-performance risk equating to a bank's failure risk
associated with a
'ccc' VR and above-average loss severity in the event of
failure.
The ratings of the Tier 1 instruments and preferred securities
reflect their
non-performance and Fitch's expectation that the securities are
unlikely to
resume coupon payments in the near future.
SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The Long-term rating of MPS's state-guaranteed debt is based on
Italy's direct,
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the issues, which
covers payments of
both principal and interest. Italy's guarantee was issued by the
Ministry of
Economy and Finance under Law Decree 6 December 2011, n.201,
subsequently
converted into Law 22 December 2011, n. 214.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Italy will honour
the guarantee
provided to the noteholders in a full and timely manner. The
state guarantee
ranks pari passu with Italy's other unsecured and unguaranteed
senior
obligations. As a result, the notes' Long-term ratings are in
line with Italy's
'BBB+' Long-Term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
If the disposal of impaired loans and the capital increase are
completed
successfully, MPS's creditworthiness would improve, leading to
an upgrade of VR,
IDR and senior debt ratings, potentially by more than one notch.
If Fitch concludes that the transaction would have caused the
bank's failure
absent extraordinary support from shareholders to address a
material capital
shortfall, MPS's VR would be downgraded to 'f' immediately
before being upgraded
to the level reflecting the bank's profile following the capital
increase. This
could be the case, for example, if MPS's asset quality
deteriorates further
before the transaction is completed or if earnings or liquidity
deteriorate
materially.
An upgrade would primarily reflect improved asset quality and
lower pressure on
capital from net impaired exposures as well as reduced risk of
further pressures
on funding. The extent of the upgrade will depend on the bank's
capitalisation
and asset quality after the transaction, on the bank's business
profile after
the transaction and the bank's earnings potential, and on the
strategic
objectives included in the bank's new business plan. We expect
that after
completion of the transaction the bank will have to demonstrate
its ability to
implement its new strategy, and we expect that improvements in
earnings driven
by the new strategy will be gradual.
Failure to dispose of the doubtful loans or to achieve the
capital increase
would likely result in a downgrade of MPS's VR to reflect
increased failure
risk. MPS's VR could be downgraded to 'f' and the Long-Term IDR
and senior debt
ratings to a level commensurate with our view of heightened risk
of senior
creditors bearing losses in a resolution of the bank.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWE once we are able to fully
assess the likely
outcome of the planned transactions. Although the bank plans to
close the
transaction by end-2016, a resolution of the RWE could take
longer than the
typical six-month period if these plans are delayed.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in the VR, but
also to a change
in Fitch's view of incremental non-performance risk or loss
severity. If the
transaction goes ahead, the ratings of performing subordinated
securities would
likely be upgraded to reflect lower incremental non-performance
risk. The Tier 2
instruments are sensitive to changes in Fitch's expectation of
loss severity.
The ratings of Tier 1 instruments and preferred securities would
be upgraded if
they return to performing.
SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The state-guaranteed debt ratings are sensitive to changes in
Italy's Long-Term
IDR or to changes in Fitch's expectation that the sovereign
would honour its
obligation. A downgrade or an upgrade of Italy's Long-Term IDR
would be
reflected in the notes' Long-term ratings.
SR AND SRF
An upgrade of the SR and any upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support MPS.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'B-'; placed on RWE
Short-Term IDR: 'B' placed on RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'; placed on RWE
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Debt issuance programme (senior debt): 'B-'/'RR4'; placed on RWE
Senior unsecured debt: 'B-'/'RR4'; placed on RWE
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC'/
'RR5'; placed on
RWE
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'CC', revised to 'RR5' from
'RR6'; placed on RWE
Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
State-guaranteed debt (IT0004804362): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
