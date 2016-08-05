(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Austria's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Austria's senior unsecured long-term
foreign- and
local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA+'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency and
Local Currency
IDRs at 'F1+'. The issue rating on Austria's Short-Term Local
Currency debt has
been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Austria's IDRs and Stable Outlook reflect the following main
factors:
Austrian economic activity rebounded in 1Q16 to 1.7% (y-o-y)
boosted by
recovering domestic demand. We expect real GDP growth to remain
on a steady
upward trend and average 1.6% in 2016-2017 after four years of
sluggish
activity. We believe the 2016 economic momentum will mostly rely
on one-off
effects, including an increase in private consumption supported
by the income
relief provided by the 2015/2016 tax reform and increase in
public spending
related to refugees. However, we expect underlying growth to
pick up in 2017 as
investment continues its steady recovery and net exports make a
positive
contribution to growth.
We believe risks to the forecast are tilted to the downside as
potentially lower
than expected economic growth in Austria's main trading partners
could hamper
the investment recovery and pick-up in exports. In addition,
forecast inflation
above the eurozone-average and rising unit labour cost could
also erode
Austria's price competitiveness, while high taxation on labour,
rising
unemployment and restrictive market regulation could dampen a
recovery of
medium-term growth.
The fiscal deficit was better than expected in 2015 at 1.1% of
GDP compared with
a 1.9% target. The over-performance was notably due on the
revenue side to
higher capital return tax, and on the spending side to lower
than expected
pension costs and low interest expenditure. This offset the
additional costs
related to HETA and refugee-related expenditure.
Fitch expects Austria's fiscal policy to remain prudent,
producing small primary
general government surpluses during 2016-2018. We forecast the
budget deficit to
widen in 2016 to 1.9% of GDP before slightly narrowing to 1.7%
in 2017. The
wider projected fiscal deficit mostly stems from a rise in
social transfers due
to higher unemployment, increased refugee-related costs and
subdued revenues
following the implementation of the tax reform. Fitch's fiscal
forecasts for
2016-2017 assume an under-performance of compensatory measures
announced by the
government to finance the tax reform, and therefore remain
higher than official
projections of a 1.6% and 1.5% budget deficit in 2016 and 2017,
respectively.
Fitch expects Austria's gross general government debt (GGGD) to
decrease to
84.8% of GDP in 2016 after peaking at 85.5% in 2015. The agency
believes the
downside risks from the resolution of the nationalised "bad
banks" are now
remote. These include the liabilities of HAA (HETA), KA Finanz
and immigon. Our
debt forecasts do not include the potential windfall, estimated
at -1.8% of GDP
in aggregate over 2016-2020 by the Ministry of Finance,
resulting from the asset
disposals of KA Finanz and immigon as the timing and valuation
of these
operations remain uncertain. Liquidation of the assets therefore
would likely
improve the debt trajectory. Excluding the "bad banks'"
liabilities, GGGD
decreased to 77.5% of GDP at end-2015.
The resolution of the wind-down unit of HAA (HETA) is ongoing
and a partial
write-down of HETA's debt could be completed later this year. A
memorandum of
understanding was signed in May between the Federal Government
and HETA's
creditors for a buy-back by the fund of HETA's liabilities
subject to the
guarantee provided by Carinthia. This would lead to a decrease
in recorded GGGD
and remove the risk of creditors claiming compensation from the
province for the
amount of the haircut decided by the Financial Market Authority
on 10 April.
We note that Austrian banks improved their capitalisation
throughout 2015 and
reduced the gap with international peers, but net interest
margins are still low
and legacy issues remain. The high, albeit decreasing share of
foreign currency
loans and variable rate loans to households still represented
16% and 67.3% of
total loans in 1Q16, while the FX exposure of Austrian banks in
Central, Eastern
and South-eastern Europe (CESEE) was 38.2% at-end 2015.
Vulnerabilities also
arise from substantial exposures to CESEE, where the stock of
NPLs remains large
at 11.5% of the total loan portfolio and where Austrian
subsidiaries may face
legal interventions in Poland and Croatia.
Austria has a rich, diversified, high value-added economy with
strong political
and social institutions. It benefits from low private-sector
indebtedness and a
high household savings rate. The unemployment rate is among the
lowest in the EU
at around 6% but it has been increasing over the past few years.
Fitch considers
the government's financing risk to be low, reflecting an average
debt maturity
of about eight years, low borrowing costs and strong financing
flexibility.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Austria a score equivalent to a
rating of AA on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
-Macroeconomic: +1 notch, to reflect the absence of large
domestic imbalances in
Austria and consequent macroeconomic stability.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action include:
-Weaker nominal GDP growth or failure to place public debt on a
downward
trajectory over the medium term, for example because of
significant slippage
from fiscal consolidation targets.
- Material costs from the financial sector that worsens the
government debt
profile.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
-A declining trend in the public debt to GDP ratio from its peak
to a level that
provides the sovereign with greater fiscal flexibility.
-A stronger recovery of the Austrian economy and greater
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects, particularly if supported by the
effective
implementation of structural reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We assume the outcome of the presidential election in October
following the
Austrian constitutional court's decision to overturn the May
election result is
unlikely to change the political stance due to the relatively
ceremonial role of
the president. The next legislative elections are to be held by
October 2018 and
we do not expect grand coalition parties to trigger an earlier
election.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
