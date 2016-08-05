(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
National Long-Term
Ratings of Investec Limited (IL), Investec Bank Limited (IBL)
and RCS Investment
Holdings Limited (RCS). Fitch has also affirmed the National
Long-Term Rating of
Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of South Africa's
Long-Term Local
Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
as a result of
which it is now equalised with South Africa's Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
This was driven by the change in Fitch's sovereign rating
criteria (for more
details see 'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to Global Sovereign
Ratings' dated
22 July 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
The National Long-Term Ratings of IL and IBL have been upgraded
to 'AA(zaf)'
from 'AA-(zaf)' following the recalibration of the South Africa
National Rating
scale due to the sovereign's LTLC downgrade. This reflects our
view that the
bank's business model may be resilient in a downturn on a
relative basis to
other banks and its creditworthiness is in line with other large
domestic banks.
Following the upgrade of IBL's National Rating, its Basel
3-compliant
subordinated debt has been upgraded to 'AA-(zaf)' from
'A+(zaf)'.
RCS's National Long-Term Rating, which is driven by potential
support from the
ultimate parent, BNP Paribas (BNPP; A+/Stable), and from BNP
Paribas Personal
Finance, has been upgraded to 'AAA(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)'
following the
recalibration of the South Africa National Rating scale. The
ratings on RCS's
domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme and notes have also
been upgraded to
'AAA(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)'.
DBSA's National Long-term Rating has been affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'
as it
creditworthiness relative to the best credit in the country has
not changed
following the downgrade of the sovereign LTLC IDR and the
recalibration of South
Africa's National Rating scale.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs (IL, IBL, RCS), SENIOR DEBT (RCS) AND NATIONAL RATINGS
IBL's and IL's IDRs are driven by their standalone
creditworthiness and are
capped by the South African sovereign Long-Term IDRs of 'BBB-',
because of their
strong links with South Africa. Their National Ratings reflect
their
creditworthiness relative to the best credit in the country.
The National Ratings of DBSA reflect the high probability of
support it would
receive from the South African authorities, if required, as a
state-owned
development finance institution, incorporated by Acts of
Parliament. On the
National scale DBSA's Long-Term rating of 'AA+(zaf)' reflects
lower perceived
creditworthiness relative to the sovereign.
The IDRs and National Ratings of RCS reflect a high probability
of support
available from its ultimate parent, BNP Paribas, and from BNP
Paribas Personal
Finance, if required. RCS's IDRs are notched down four times
from BNPP's 'A+'
IDR.
The notching takes into account the increasing operational
integration of RCS
into BNPP's sizeable personal finance division and our
expectation that BNPP
will remain a majority owner of RCS (currently at 100%) in the
medium term. In
addition, the ratings factor in sizeable undrawn funding and
liquidity
facilities in place with the parent. However, the ratings also
reflect RCS's
small size in terms of assets and earnings compared with BNPP
and that RCS is
based in a different jurisdiction and a market that we do not
view as core for
BNPP.
RCS's domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme and notes are
rated in line
with RCS's National Ratings, reflecting our view that
non-payment of these
senior unsecured obligations would reflect the uncured failure
of the entity in
accordance with Fitch's rating definitions.
SUBORDINATED DEBT (IBL)
The instrument is notched once from IBL's National Long-Term
Rating, reflecting
the greater loss severity of subordinated obligations than
senior unsecured
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs (IL, IBL, RCS), SENIOR DEBT (RCS) AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The IDRs of IL and IBL could be upgraded if the operating
environment improves,
as reflected by an upgrade of the sovereign rating. Their IDRs
and National
Ratings are sensitive to weaker financial metrics, particularly
signs of higher
risk appetite or deterioration of asset quality or capital.
The IDRs of IBL and IL and the senior debt ratings of IBL would
be downgraded by
one notch if South Africa is downgraded by one notch.
DBSA's National Ratings would be sensitive to a change in
Fitch's perception of
the South African authorities' willingness to support, if
required. This could
include public statements of a decrease in willingness to
support or potentially
an increase in willingness to support including explicit,
formalised support
such as guarantees or callable capital facilities.
RCS's IDRs and National Ratings are sensitive to a reduction in
the perceived
ability or willingness of BNP to provide support to RCS. RCS's
IDRs are also
sensitive to a downward revision of South Africa's Country
Ceiling.
RCS's DMTN and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to a
change in RCS's
National Ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT (IBL)
IBL's subordinated debt ratings are primarily sensitive to a
change in the
bank's National Long-Term Rating (the anchor rating for domestic
subordinated
debt issuance).
The rating actions are as follows:
Investec Limited
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'F3'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating unaffected at '5'
Support Rating Floor unaffected at 'No Floor'
Investec Bank Limited
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'F3'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating unaffected at '3'
Support Rating Floor unaffected at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt unaffected at 'BBB-'/F3
Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to
'AA-(zaf)' from
'A+(zaf)'
Development Bank of Southern Africa
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Support Rating unaffected at '2'
RCS Investment Holdings Limited
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'F2'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AAA(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Support Rating unaffected at '2'
DMTN programme's National Long-term rating: upgraded to
'AAA(zaf)' from
'AA(zaf)' National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt's National long-term rating: upgraded to
'AAA(zaf)' from
'AA(zaf)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (IL, IBL and DBSA)
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 203 530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (RCS)
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (IL, IBL and RCS)
Andrew Parkinson
Director
+44 203 530 1420
Secondary Analyst (DBSA)
Joao Correira de Matos
Analyst
+44 203 530 1723
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
