(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 23 Turkish Financial Institutions' National Ratings Following Recalibratihere LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term Ratings of 23 Turkish financial institutions, following its recalibration of the Turkish National Ratings Scale. The recalibration of the Turkish National Ratings Scale follows the recent downgrade of Turkey's Long-term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' as a result of the application of criteria changes to Turkey's ratings (see 'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to Turkey's Ratings' dated 22 July 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. The entities' other ratings are unaffected following the National Scale recalibration. The affirmation of the 23 entities' National Ratings reflects Fitch's view that their credit profiles relative to others in the Turkish market have not changed significantly following the downgrade of the sovereign's Long-term Local Currency IDR. Fitch reviewed the National Ratings of those Turkish financial institutions whose Local Currency IDRs could map to different ranges of National Ratings following the National scale recalibration. The National Ratings of other Turkish financial institutions are unaffected by the review. KEY RATING DRIVERS For Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities see our most recent rating action commentaries on each issuer, referenced below: The National Long-Term Ratings of state-owned commercial banks T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., and Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. have been affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. See 'Fitch Affirms Three Turkish State-Owned Commercial Banks 'BBB-'' dated 15 October 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. The National Long-Term Ratings of development banks Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi, Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi, and Turkiye Ihracat Kredi Bankasi have been affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. See 'Fitch Affirms Turkey's Development Banks at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' dated 15 October 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. The National Long-Term Rating of Turkey's central clearing counterparty Istanbul Takas ve Saklama Bankasi A.S. has been affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. See 'Fitch Rates Turkish Clearing House Takasbank 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' dated 13 April 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. The National Long-Term Ratings of Akbank T.A.S., Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. and BankPozitif Kredi ve Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. have been affirmed at 'AA+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. See 'Fitch Affirms 4 Large Privately-Owned Turkish Banks' dated 10 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures on Akbank and IsBank. See 'Fitch Affirms 6 Small Turkish Banks' dated 12 February 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures on BankPozitif. The National Long-Term rating of Denizbank A.S. has been affirmed at 'AA(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. See 'Fitch Affirms 3 Turkish Foreign-Owned Banks; Finansbank Remains on Positive Watch' dated 17 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. The National Long-Term Ratings of Sekerbank T.A.S., Fibabanka A.S. (Fiba) and Arap ve Turk Bankasi (ATB) have been affirmed at 'A+(tur)'. The Outlook on Sekerbank's National Long-Term rating is Negative. The Outlook is Stable on Fiba and ATB. See 'Fitch Affirms 6 Small Turkish Banks' dated 12 February 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures on Sekerbank. See 'Fitch Rates Turkey's Fibabanka 'BB-'; Outlook Stable' dated 23 May 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures on Fiba,. See 'Fitch Affirms Arap Turk at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable' dated 12 January 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures on ATB. The National Long-Term Ratings of Is Finansal Kiralama (Is Leasing), Is Faktoring A.S., Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler, Ak Finansal Kiralama (Ak Leasing), and Ak Yatirim Menkul Degerler (Ak Investment) have been affirmed at AA+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook, mirroring the rating actions on their respective parents. See 'Fitch Affirms 4 Large Privately-Owned Turkish Banks' dated 10 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. The National Long-Term Rating of Deniz Finansal Kiralama (Deniz Leasing) has been affirmed at 'AA(tur)' with a Stable Outlook, mirroring the rating action on its parent. See 'Fitch Affirms 3 Turkish Foreign-Owned Banks; Finansbank Remains on Positive Watch' dated 17 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. The National Long-Tterm Ratings of Kapital Faktoring A.S., Destek Faktoring A.S. and Tacirler Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. (Tacirler Investment) have been affirmed at 'A+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. See 'Fitch Rates Turkey's Kapital Faktoring 'A+(tur)'; Outlook Stable' dated 17 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures on Kapital Faktoring. See 'Fitch Rates Turkey's Destek Faktoring 'A+(tur)'; Outlook Stable' dated 10 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures on Destek Faktoring. See 'Fitch Rates Turkey's Tacirler Investment 'A+(tur)'; Outlook Stable' dated 10 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures Tacirler Investment. RATING SENSITIVITES Please see the relevant rating action commentaries for each issuer referenced above. Contact: Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information is included in the attached Rating Action Report. Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 