KEY RATING DRIVERS
Belarus's ratings balance high external vulnerabilities and a
track record of
frequent crises with solid public finances and structural
indicators; notably,
GDP per capita and human development well above peers.
External liquidity is a key credit weakness. Belarus's gross
external financing
requirement as a percentage of FX reserves is 182%, among the
highest of
Fitch-rated emerging market sovereigns, reflecting international
reserves of
just 1.6 months of current external payments. Net international
reserves of the
central bank are negative. Ad hoc support, generally from
Russia, has enabled
Belarus to maintain a clean external debt service record. Net
external debt, at
50% of GDP, is well above the peer median of 20%.
Financing the current account deficit (forecast at 3.4% of GDP
in 2016) and
sovereign foreign currency debt servicing obligations of
USD3.2bn will partly
rely on external support. The government secured a USD2bn loan
from the Eurasian
Development Bank earlier in 2016 and has received the first two
tranches. The
next Eurobond is due to mature in January 2018; the government
expects to
pre-finance this in 2017. Political commitment to securing an
IMF programme is
uncertain.
Belarus's economy has experienced frequent crises stemming from
loose fiscal and
monetary policy. Tighter fiscal and monetary policy and the move
to a flexible
exchange rate from 2015 has allowed a degree of economic and
financial stability
in the face of the external shock in 2015 that has aggravated
structural
weaknesses. Reforms to utility prices and pensions have been
implemented and
directed lending cut in 2016, and conditions attached to a loan
from the
Eurasian Development Bank set out a road map for further reform.
Belarus remains
one of the least transformed CIS economies and state-owned
enterprises have an
outsized role.
Macroeconomic performance is much weaker than peers. Fitch
estimates average
real GDP growth over the five years to 2016 at -0.1%, with the
economy
contracting 2.5% year-on-year in 1H16. Fitch expects a return to
modest growth
in 2017, driven by an improving external environment, but
domestic demand will
remain weak. Potential growth is estimated by the IMF at less
than 2%, which in
part reflects adverse demographic trends. Inflation has averaged
above 20% over
the past decade, but has stabilised around 12% so far in 2016
due to tighter
policy and weak demand. The effectiveness of monetary and
exchange rate policy
is constrained by high levels of dollarisation.
Policy measures have improved the performance of public
finances, but they
continue to be distorted by quasi-fiscal activities, including
directed and
off-balance sheet lending. The consolidated budget, which
includes the
republican budget (central and local government) in addition to
the Social
Protection Fund, has recorded modest surpluses since 2010 (1.5%
of GDP in 2015).
Tighter policy (including public sector pay restraint, higher
excise duties and
the elimination of some VAT exemptions) raised the surplus to
2.9% of GDP in
1H16. Fitch assumes a modest reduction in the surplus for 2017
as the government
slightly eases restraint on spending.
The public debt ratio is in line with the 'B' median, but has
risen rapidly to
48.5% of GDP in 2015, largely owing to currency depreciation
(67% of debt is in
foreign currency), from 22.2% in 2009. Fitch includes government
guarantees,
totalling 9.3% of GDP, in its total debt calculations, due to
the high
likelihood that the state will need to meet state-owned
enterprises' repayment
obligations. Potential banking sector support costs could add to
the government
debt burden.
Fitch assesses the banking sector as fundamentally weak.
Non-performing loans
jumped to 13.4% of total lending at end-June 2016, from 6.8% at
end-2015, due to
recession and exchange rate devaluation. Banks' large exposure
to the public
sector, around 50% of assets, results in significant correlation
with the
sovereign credit profile. High corporate leverage and lending in
foreign
currencies heighten credit risks. An asset quality review is
close to completion
and a strategy to clean the balance sheets of the state banks is
being
developed.
Structural indicators are neutral for the credit profile. GDP
per capita is
nearly 50% greater than the peer median, while the Human
Development Index is
more than double the peer median. Doing Business indicators are
well above the
peer median. However, Belarus scores below 'B' peers on the
composite World Bank
governance indicator, reflecting weak voice and accountability
as well as rule
of law scores.
Political power is concentrated in the hands of President
Lukashenko who has
been in power since 1994. The opposition is weak, and Fitch
assumes that
Lukashenko will remain in power over the medium term, with
parties close to the
president securing a comfortable victory in the legislative
elections scheduled
for September. Belarus has close ties with Russia, although the
relationship can
at times be strained.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns a score equivalent to a rating
of 'B+' on the
Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LTFC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macro: -1 notch, to reflect a history of poor economic policy
management
leading to frequent crises and weak potential growth relative to
peers
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect a very high gross
external financing
requirement, negative net international reserves and reliance on
often ad hoc
external financial support to meet external debt obligations.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LTFC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable or not fully reflected in the
SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Materialisation of severe external financing stresses, leading
to
macroeconomic and financial instability and increased risk of
failure to meet
foreign currency debt repayment obligations.
- Deterioration in public finances resulting in a significant
rise in government
debt.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
- A reduction in external financing pressures, supported by a
recovery in
international reserves.
- An improvement in Belarus's medium-term growth potential,
stemming from
implementation of structural reform agenda.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's assumes that Belarus will continue to benefit from ad
hoc financial
support from Russia.
