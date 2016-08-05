(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
National Ratings of
First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), United Bank for Africa (UBA),
Fidelity Bank
(Fidelity), Diamond Bank (Diamond), First City Monument Bank
(FCMB), Union Bank
(Union) and Stanbic IBTC Bank (SIBTC) and Bank of Industry (BOI)
as well as the
bank holding company Stanbic IBTC Holdings (SIBTCH).
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of Nigeria's
Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-', as a
result of which it
is now equalised with the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. This
was driven by the
change in Fitch's sovereign rating criteria (for more details
see 'Fitch Applies
Criteria Changes to Global Sovereign Ratings' dated 22 July 2016
at
www.fitchratings.com).
Following the sovereign criteria change and rating action, Fitch
has
recalibrated the National Rating scale for Nigeria. As a result
the National
Ratings for these banks are affirmed as there is no change in
their relative
creditworthiness.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
The National Rating of UBA is based its standalone
creditworthiness and is also
underpinned by potential sovereign support.
The National Ratings of FBN, Fidelity, Diamond, FCMB and UBN are
based on
potential sovereign support given their systemic importance.
The National Ratings of SIBTC and SIBTCH are based on the
probability of support
from their parent, Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG;
BBB-/Stable). SBG has a
majority 53.2% stake in SIBTCH, which in turn owns 100% of
SIBTC. Fitch believes
that SBG's support would extend equally to both the bank and the
holding
company.
The National Ratings of BOI are driven by potential sovereign
support reflecting
its 99.9% state ownership, its policy role and the bank's
strategic importance
to Nigeria's economic and industrial development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' (apart from UBA, SIBTC and SIBTCH) National Ratings
are sensitive to
a weakening ability of the Nigerian sovereign to provide
support. UBA's National
Ratings are sensitive to both a weakening in sovereign support
as well as any
change in its standalone creditworthiness.
The National Ratings of SIBTC and SIBTCH are sensitive to a
change in potential
support (relating to both ability and propensity) from their
ultimate parent,
SBG. The National Ratings of SIBTCH and SIBTC could withstand a
three-notch
downgrade of SBG's Long-Term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Industry Limited
Long-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B+';Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(nga)'
National Short-Term ratings affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Support Rating: unaffected at '4'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'B+'
First Bank of Nigeria Ltd
Long-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B' ; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'
Support Rating: unaffected at '4'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'B'
FBN Finance Company BV's subordinated notes: unaffected at 'B-';
Recovery Rating
of 'RR5'
United Bank for Africa Plc
Long-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'
Support Rating: unaffected at '4'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'B'
Diamond Bank Plc
Long-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-'
Support Rating: unaffected at '4'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: unaffected at 'B'/'RR4'
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
Long-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-'
Support Rating: unaffected at '4'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'B'
Fidelity Bank Plc
Long-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-'
Support Rating: unaffected at '4'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: unaffected at 'B'/'RR4'
First City Monument Bank Ltd.
Long-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-'
Support Rating: unaffected at '4'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'B'
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Mahin Dissanayake (Union, Fidelity and BOI)
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Solena Gloaguen (FBN, FBN Finance Company, and UBA)
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Andrew Parkinson (Diamond, FCMB, SIBTC and SIBTCH)
Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Secondary Analysts
Solena Gloaguen (Diamond, FCMB, SIBTC and SIBTCH)
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Andrew Parkinson (FBN, FBN Finance Company, and UBA)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Joao Correia De Matos (Union, Fidelity and BOI)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1723
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ail=31
