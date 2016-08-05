(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has concluded
its periodic
review of Swiss private banks, which comprises three large
independent wealth
and asset managers.
We expect cost control and consolidation to remain a feature of
the private
banking sector, as the introduction of automatic exchange of
information and the
drive to digitalise processes to improve operational efficiency
will add to
typically high cost bases. In 2015, revenue generation was
challenged by a
slowdown in wealth accumulation, partly explained by stagnant or
declining
equity and bond markets, resulting in slower net new money
growth across our
sample of private banking peers compared with 2014.
Our rating actions include affirmations for Banque Pictet & Cie
SA's (Banque
Pictet) and Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA's (Lombard Odier)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook. We have
maintained EFG
International's (EFGInt) Long-Term IDR of 'A' on Rating Watch
Negative,
reflecting our view that the bank's capitalisation could be
materially weaker
once the acquisition of BSI Bank AG is completed, likely in
4Q16.
The high ratings of the Swiss private banks reflect their strong
company
profiles and their willingness to take on little on-balance
sheet credit risk.
As low interest rates put pressure on net interest margins, the
banks have taken
measures, including loan growth and lengthening maturities in
their securities
portfolios, to offset the negative impact of low-yielding
assets.
We do not expect this to materially increase credit risk as the
vast majority of
the investment securities are highly-rated, liquid sovereign and
supranational
bonds. Loan growth among Fitch-rated Swiss private banks relates
to Lombard
lending, conservatively collateralised by securities portfolios
and extended to
private banking clients as an ancillary service.
We view positively the Swiss private banks' ability to generate
strong and
stable profits from recurring fee income. However, low client
activity can
affect wealth management earnings, in particular for banks that
derive a high
share of earnings from transactional revenues. Reputation,
advisory mandate
penetration and scale also play a role, as private banks with a
larger base of
assets under management, including the three Fitch-rated banks,
typically
withstand gross margin erosion more successfully. We expect net
new money growth
to remain challenging for 2016, notably in Latin America due to
nascent
voluntary disclosure programmes and Asia Pacific, where inflows
can be volatile.
Settlements reached with the US Department of Justice on US tax
matters in 2015
have removed material contingent liabilities for Lombard Odier
and EFGInt.
Pictet has yet to reach a settlement, but we expect it to be
able to absorb any
potential fine from the investigation due to its strong earnings
capacity and
sound capitalisation. We view operational risk as one of the
more relevant risks
for Swiss private banks. This is because large operational
incidents and the
added challenges posed by the forthcoming implementation of
automatic exchange
of information in certain jurisdictions could have a detrimental
impact on their
franchise value.
